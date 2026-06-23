Kick streamer JiDion found himself in handcuffs during a livestream after a confrontation outside a McDonald's in Woodhaven, Michigan. A clip shared on X on June 22, 2026, shows the creator arguing with police officers before eventually being placed inside a patrol vehicle. The video spread widely online and left many viewers trying to figure out what actually led to the detention.

The footage came from JiDion's Kick stream, where around 16,000 to 18,000 viewers were watching live. In the clip, officers repeatedly speak with JiDion and members of his group near the restaurant while trying to clear the area. By the end of the video, the streamer can be seen sitting in the back of a police vehicle after being detained.

Why was JiDion at the McDonald's?

The incident reportedly started when JiDion was livestreaming around an individual identified as "Joe," whom he and others described as a squatter staying inside the McDonald's. According to reports, the person was allegedly spending time inside parts of the restaurant, including areas near the playground or bathrooms.

JiDion and members of his group entered or remained on the property while attempting to address the situation themselves. Staff or management eventually contacted police, bringing officers to the location. Once they arrived, the focus shifted away from the alleged squatter and toward the people filming and remaining on the property.

What happened when police arrived?

According to reports, officers informed JiDion's group that the McDonald's was private property and directed them to leave. Police reportedly considered members of the group trespassers after warnings were issued.

The livestream clip captures part of the disagreement that followed. JiDion argues with officers while standing near patrol vehicles, and at one point references being a multimillionaire during the exchange. The situation continued escalating before police detained him.

Reports linked to the incident mention disorderly person and trespassing-related charges after officers said instructions to leave were not properly followed. At least two minors who were with the group were also reportedly detained.

A familiar type of controversy for JiDion

For longtime followers, the incident fits a pattern that has followed JiDion throughout much of his online career. He first became known through prank videos, public challenges, and disruptive stunts that regularly put him in unusual situations.

In recent years, he shifted much of his attention toward faith-based content and his predator-hunting series, EDP Watch. That work has involved direct confrontations and cooperation with law enforcement in various cases. The McDonald's stream was different in purpose, but it carried the same unscripted, high-risk style that has defined much of his content for years.

As of the footage circulating online, the most widely viewed evidence remains the livestream clip showing the confrontation, police instructions to leave the property, and JiDion being placed inside a patrol vehicle outside the Woodhaven McDonald's.