Jacksepticeye is receiving backlash after an old clip from one of his YouTube videos resurfaced on X, where people raise concerns regarding the joke he has made about Charlie Kirk. The 13-second clip, which started to spread from September 12, 2026, is from a video posted on August 23 when Jacksepticeye was playing the first-person horror adventure game Moldrise. During the gameplay, Jacksepticeye noticed an NPC and made a comparison of the latter with Charlie Kirk and told a joke about him.

Being an Irish YouTuber and streamer, Jacksepticeye has gained great popularity for posting gaming-related content; however, this time the controversy surrounds his statements, not the game. In the clip, he says that an NPC looks like Charlie Kirk and adds, "You want to get Kirk'd?" This short statement became the subject of backlash as the clip was reposted by the X users.

What Jacksepticeye said about Charlie Kirk in the clip

During the gameplay, Jacksepticeye made a remark regarding the appearance of the NPC in Moldrise. He stated that this character looks hungry and then mentioned Charlie Kirk. The joke was finished with the statement, "You want to get Kirk'd?"

Jacksepticeye asks another player if they're Charlie Kirk and if they want to get “Kirked.” pic.twitter.com/rVG790SPQq — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 13, 2026

The original video was published on August 23; however, the clip was reposted weeks later on September 12. The clip lasted only 13 seconds; therefore, its context mostly included the information provided during the gameplay.

Several X users have raised concerns after watching the clip. One of them said Jacksepticeye was inconsistent, considering his previous comments regarding people who were making jokes concerning Jacksepticeye's own family members. Other people wondered whether this YouTuber would feel comfortable about a similar joke being told about other individuals.

xQc weighs in on Jacksepticeye's comments

The controversy even attracted the attention of Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc," who presented an opinion from a broader perspective. Instead of defending the joke of Jacksepticeye, he suggested applying the same standard to the jokes of different public figures.

xQc said people “don't get to pick and choose” which jokes are acceptable. He described the jokes as unacceptable across the board if the standard is applied equally, while arguing that people cannot condemn one joke and accept another simply because they dislike the person involved.

His comments brought another creator into the discussion, turning the situation from a clip about Jacksepticeye into a wider argument about how internet personalities judge controversial jokes.

As of the latest information available, Jacksepticeye has not responded publicly to the backlash surrounding the clip. That leaves his original comment and xQc's criticism as the main developments in the controversy so far.