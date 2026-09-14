YourRAGE has revealed that a recent flight turned into a medical emergency after he began dealing with severe pain and the plane had to make an emergency landing. The Twitch streamer later said doctors discovered eight kidney stones after he was taken to the hospital, giving a pretty wild explanation for why he suddenly needed medical attention. The streamer shared the update while attending Kai Cenat's VIVET 2026 debut show. YourRAGE, whose real name is Josh, is a popular American Twitch creator known for gaming and Just Chatting content and is also a member of AMP. During the event, he was asked about the incident and explained that the pain was so intense that he first thought something had happened to his testicles.

YourRAGE explains what happened during the emergency

YourRAGE said the pain felt like his testicles had been affected, which made him worry that something had twisted or gone seriously wrong. He later found out the problem was kidney stones after arriving at the ER.

"I got eight kidney stones, and I have to piss them out in the next few days," he said while describing the situation.

The streamer also revealed that he had been given medication because of how bad the situation was. A clip of his conversation was later posted on X by user @scubaryan_, giving viewers the first look at YourRAGE's explanation of the unexpected flight incident.

Why YourRAGE says he developed so many kidney stones

The number of stones was one thing, but YourRAGE also offered his own explanation for why it happened. When asked what caused the kidney stones, he claimed that his body produces too much calcium.

"Just my body produces too much calcium," the streamer said.

That explanation came directly from YourRAGE as he discussed the hospital visit. He did not provide any other cause in the conversation shared in the clip, so the calcium claim is the explanation he gave for the issue.

YourRAGE appears at Kai Cenat's VIVET debut despite the ordeal

YourRAGE was also seen alongside other AMP members during Kai Cenat's VIVET 2026 debut show. In another clip from the event, Kai walked down the ramp after his appearance and stopped to greet members of AMP, including YourRAGE.

Kai hugged several of his friends before continuing on, showing the close connection between the group during the major event. For YourRAGE, the appearance came shortly after the medical scare, with the streamer openly discussing what had happened to him.

The kidney stones claim has since become the main detail surrounding his sudden health scare, while his explanation about his body producing too much calcium remains the only reason he gave for why the stones developed.