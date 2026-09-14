Clavicular's latest Hollywood livestream took a very unexpected turn when the Kick streamer was kicked out of the Church of Scientology in Los Angeles after loudly confronting people inside the building. During the stream, titled Touring Around Hollywood, he repeatedly called for help and claimed that people were trying to kill him. The situation eventually ended with him being removed from the church, but that wasn't the end of the confrontation. Once outside, Clavicular continued speaking to people around the building and told them not to go inside. He also made derogatory comments about the organization before turning the conversation toward religion, repeatedly telling people they needed Jesus Christ. A clip of the incident was later shared on X by @FearedBuck, giving viewers a closer look at the chaotic moment from the livestream.

What Clavicular said inside the Church of Scientology

The incident became tense when Clavicular started loudly asking for help while speaking to people at the church. He repeatedly claimed that someone was trying to kill him, saying variations of “They're trying to kill me!” and “Help!” during the confrontation.

The streamer continued making the claims several times, with the repeated calls for help becoming the main part of the clip later shared online. He was then kicked out of the church after confronting people there, including staff and security.

Why Clavicular started talking about Jesus outside

Getting removed from the building didn't stop Clavicular from addressing people nearby. Outside, he warned people against entering the church and criticized the organization before shifting into a much more religious message.

He repeatedly told people they needed God and Jesus Christ, saying, “You need God. Only God can save you.” He then continued with variations of “You need Jesus Christ in your life” and “You need Jesus,” repeating the message directly to people around him.

That gave the clip a strange second half. What started with Clavicular asking for help inside the building turned into him standing outside and urging people to turn toward Christianity.

What happened earlier with Adam22

The same Touring Around Hollywood stream also featured a much lighter conversation with adult content creator Adam22. Clavicular complimented Adam22 on still having a full head of hair at 42 and asked whether he took Dutasteride.

Adam22 first said his hair was natural, but then joked that he had actually undergone three hair transplants. “No, I've had three hair transplants. I was just kidding,” he said.

The conversation about Adam22's hair came before the much more chaotic Church of Scientology segment, giving the livestream a very different tone before Clavicular's confrontation became the major moment from the stream.