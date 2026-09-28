N3on hands out one iPad to three young children and immediately regrets it. The Kick streamer spends a full day looking after Ocky Way's kids on a stream called "Becoming a Dad ft. Ocky Way," and the trouble starts in an electronics aisle when he makes them play rock-paper-scissors for the prize. The boy who loses breaks down in tears. N3on buys a second iPad within minutes, and the clip of that moment is the one being shared most widely.

N3on made a kid cry after giving only one of them an iPad, but got an INSANE reaction from the kid who lost ???????? pic.twitter.com/QLhzvsSw9x — midaqih (@midaqih) September 27, 2026

N3on works out that one iPad and three children were never going to work

The competition is his idea. N3on tells the boys "y'all going to have to fight for it" before settling on rock-paper-scissors, best of three, which sounds fair enough until somebody actually loses.

The reaction catches him off guard. "You lost, brother," he says, and then, as the crying starts, "He's fake crying. Are you fake crying? Oh, he actually is crying." His next line is the one people have picked up on. "Hold on. This is where I become a good parent," N3on says.

What follows is him trying to talk a small boy down. "Don't cry, bro. This is materialistic stuff. It doesn't even matter," he says, before giving up on that approach entirely and buying a second iPad. "You're going to get one. He's going to get one," N3on tells him.

N3on spends the day correcting the boys, and they correct him right back

The first pull-up comes from them. N3on mentions that they will visit a few stores because "it's Christmas," and one of the boys stops him flat, telling him "we're not Christmas" before pointing out that what they mark is Eid, with the other two backing him up.

The shopping trip is not smooth after that. One of the children tells a group of shoppers to get out of the way, using language that has N3on apologizing on the spot and saying, "You can't say that. These are humans."

A more serious moment comes after the iPads are handed over. One of the boys thanks him using a racial slur, picked up from music rather than aimed at anybody, and N3on stops him immediately. "Yo, you're not black. Don't say that. You got to be careful," he says, before softening it with, "It's okay, bro. You're learning. You're a kid."

He also ends up defending them from his own audience. When his chat turns on the boys, N3on reads it out and tells his viewers to stop. "Do not talk to them like that," he says, and tells the children, "If someone's mean, you don't be mean back."

Ocky Way leaves him with the kids and calls to check how it is going

Ocky Way does not stay for it. He hands the three of them over at the start with "this day is for you guys. I'm going to take them. They're yours. Good luck," and leaves.

The phone call partway through is the moment N3on admits he is struggling. "I need your help. Come on, man. I need your help," he says. Ocky Way is not sympathetic, pointing out that he has only had them a short while and asking him to imagine having all of them full time.

The boys are returned at the end of the day. Neither N3on nor Ocky Way has said anything further about the stream, and both appear to regard it as having gone well.