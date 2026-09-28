Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker has put his own name forward in three categories for The Streamer Awards 2026, including the top Streamer of the Year award. The Twitch political commentator made his picks during a September 27 livestream while going through the nomination process for this year's ceremony. He also selected himself for League of Their Own and Best Just Chatting Streamer. Hasan then asked viewers to head to the awards website and nominate him, though he admitted the whole thing felt awkward. “I already feel cringe putting this out there,” he said, explaining that he had been putting off making the nominations because it felt like asking people to celebrate him.

Hasan nominates himself and Abdul El-Sayed for Best Mainstream collab and himself for League of Their Own, Just Chatting, and Streamer of the Year at the Streamer Awards pic.twitter.com/kI8rLE2oyN — yeet (@Awk20000) September 28, 2026

HasanAbi Picks Himself for Streamer of the Year and Two More Categories

Hasan's three choices were League of Their Own, Best Just Chatting Streamer and Streamer of the Year. After selecting himself for the biggest category, he immediately reacted to the awkwardness of seeing his own name there.

“Streamer of the Year - HasanAbi! There it is!” he said during the livestream.

He then joked about another nomination involving Nancy Pelosi, saying viewers should all nominate the former House speaker for Streamer of the Year because he found the idea funny.

Hasan later made a direct request to his audience. “So please go to thestreamerawards.com and nominate me,” he said, naming all three categories again.

He also explained why choosing himself felt strange. “I just feel like it's like, ‘Look at me. Celebrate me.' It's cringe.”

The 2026 ceremony is hosted by Blaire “QTCinderella,” who runs The Streamer Awards. Hasan has previously won Best Just Chatting Streamer at the awards, according to the historical winners listed for the 2022 ceremony.

HasanAbi Drops a Fourth Category After Considering an Abdul El-Sayed Collab

Hasan also revealed that he had another category in mind while making his selections. He initially considered entering himself for Best Streamer Collab based on his collaboration with Abdul El-Sayed.

Before that, he had considered a nomination for his collaboration with Zohran, but said that collaboration fell outside the relevant nomination window. He then looked at Abdul El-Sayed instead.

“I was going to do Best Streamer Collab on this, like, I was going to do me and Zohran,” Hasan said. He explained that Zohran was from the previous year, while Abdul fit within the current window.

Hasan ultimately decided not to submit the collaboration. His reason was straightforward: he did not want additional news coverage or drama around the nomination.

“I don't want, you know, there to be news coverage around it,” he said.

That left Hasan with three self-nominations for the 2026 awards: League of Their Own, Best Just Chatting Streamer and Streamer of the Year.