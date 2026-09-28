Reginald “Reggie,” better known as “Lil Rodney Son,” has accused Kai Cenat of leaving him out of the Clover Boys and questioned how Cenat handled his relationships with other members. Reggie also claimed Cenat never wanted TotaMC in the group because he did not trust her loyalty. In a separate video, he made a serious allegation involving RaKai, claiming Kai knew that someone had “taken advantage” of him. Reggie also said Kai was trying to influence his cameraman and claimed the streamer was preparing to sue him. The allegations came across two YouTube videos posted on September 26 and 27, with Kai yet to publicly respond.

Reggie releases video saying he feels Kai Cenat tried to put him on the shelf because he knew he had potential and questions why Kai Cenat could forgive BruceDropEmOff but not Dezz.



He also claims Kai Cenat never wanted Tota in Clover Boys because he felt he wasn't loyal, calls… pic.twitter.com/AaQe5Q6Hfz — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 27, 2026

Reggie says Kai pushed him aside and questioned his treatment of other members

Reggie's first set of comments focused on his own place within the Clover Boys. In his September 26 video, The truth about clover boys, he said he left because he “felt left out” and believed the exclusion was deliberate.

He also claimed there was a limit to how much someone could grow inside a group started by a bigger creator. Reggie said he wanted to move away from that situation, while making clear he did not consider himself an enemy of Kai.

“I don't have no bad blood against him,” Reggie said, while also wishing Kai and the other Clover Boys members continued success.

His comments about Kai went beyond his own position. Reggie alleged that Kai did not really want Brazilian Twitch personality TotaMC in Clover Boys because he believed she was not loyal. He said this was information people had already been discussing and argued that the internet played a role in the group breaking up.

Reggie also questioned why Kai had forgiven Bruce “BruceDropEmOff” but, in his view, had not done the same with Dezz. He claimed Kai had put him “on a shelf” despite knowing he had potential.

Reggie later claimed Kai knew about what happened to RaKai

The more serious allegation appeared in Reggie's September 27 video, THE TRUTH ABOUT ME AND EVERYTHING PART 1. While discussing RaKai, Reggie claimed Kai knew that someone had “taken advantage” of him.

“Kai, you wrong as hell because you know somebody took advantage of RaKai,” Reggie said in the video.

Reggie then urged people to tell RaKai to speak about it, adding that Dezz had already discussed the matter. The claim was made while Reggie was also speaking about his own childhood experience involving his brother, James Mack.

Later that day, Reggie posted another comment claiming Kai was trying to “manipulate and change my camera man's mind.” He also alleged that Kai was going to sue him, writing, “he's also going to sue me idc.”

Those remain Reggie's allegations. Kai Cenat has not publicly responded to the claims as of the latest information available.