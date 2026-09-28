Kaceytron warns her moderators to get ready before she says a word about Asmongold, because she expects his viewers to arrive within minutes. The Twitch streamer argues that the traffic only ever runs one way, saying Hasan Piker's audience does not behave the same when Hasan criticizes Asmongold. Her question is why the platform has never acted on it. She also says she will report Asmongold if he has made "s*xist threats" toward her, and calls him "a net negative for society."

Kaceytron goes off on Asmongold and his chuds⁰⁰"Alright mods, we need everybody on deck, the inc-l brigade is about to come..kind of crazy how it's only Asmongold's audience that does that..whenever Hasan talks about what a pos f'in sniveling inc-l loser Asmongold is, you don't… pic.twitter.com/XS3MJjk17a — yeet (@Awk20000) September 28, 2026

Kaceytron says the harassment only travels in one direction

Kaceytron does not treat what happens next as a surprise. She tells her moderators she needs "everybody on deck" because the raid is coming, and she says the timing is the same every time she mentions his name.

Her argument rests on the comparison. "Kind of crazy how it's only Asmongold's audience that does that," Kaceytron says, pointing out that Hasan Piker attacks Asmongold regularly without his own viewers going anywhere near Asmongold's chat.

That is what leads her to the platform itself. "So why doesn't Twitch do anything about it, he's created a community of inc*ls that go and harass other communities just for simply talking about other people," she says, putting the responsibility on Asmongold for building the audience and on Twitch for tolerating it.

Kaceytron says she will report Asmongold if the comments break Twitch rules

Kaceytron then turns to what she expects to be said about her, and she gets ahead of it rather than waiting. She says that if Asmongold is making "s*xist threats" toward her or calling her names, that breaks the Twitch terms of service and she will report it.

The insults themselves do not appear to worry her. "Oh no, a bunch of s*xless inc*ls are going to call me fat and ugly," Kaceytron says, before pointing out that she has a husband who is six foot five.

Her assessment of Asmongold himself is harsher than anything she says about his viewers. Kaceytron calls him "a f**king loser freak" who "will never find love," and adds that "the 2 people that might have loved him are de*d now." Asmongold's mother died in October 2021, and his father died in September 2025.

Kaceytron and Asmongold have been going at each other for years

None of this starts this week. Kaceytron was banned from Twitch in May 2024 after commenting publicly on the conditions Asmongold's mother was living in before her death, and she has since denied the stronger version of what she was accused of saying.

The two have kept at it since. In March 2026, Kaceytron posted the client list of the talent agency Asmongold co-founded and described him as an extremist, and he parted ways with that agency soon afterward. She has also said he had her blacklisted from the Austin streamer scene. Asmongold has not responded to any of her latest comments. They land during a difficult stretch for him, with Silky accusing him of racism on September 24 and Hasan Piker criticizing him publicly the following day over his remarks about slavery.