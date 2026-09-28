Agent 00 has chosen not to get involved in Reginald “Reggie” or “Lil Rodney Son's” recent claims involving Clover Boys and Kai Cenat. During a September 27 Twitch livestream, the AMP member asked viewers to stop spamming Reggie's name and said he did not think commenting would help. Reggie had spoken about his exit from Clover Boys in a September 26 YouTube video, where he made several claims about people linked to the group, including Kai and Ray, also known as rayasianboy. Kai has not publicly responded to the claims as of this writing.

Agent refused to speak on the Reggie situation after his chat kept spamming his name



“this is a real person, obviously he's dealing with something… let's just respect that.” pic.twitter.com/yiDCn70ebb — ryan ???? (@scubaryan_) September 27, 2026

Agent 00 refuses to join the Reggie discussion

Viewers kept bringing up Reggie in Agent 00's Twitch chat, but he pushed back instead of discussing the allegations.

“Yo, don't spam ‘Reggie this. Reggie that.' in the chat, please,” Agent 00 said. He then asked viewers to remember that Reggie is a real person, even though internet drama can turn serious situations into entertainment.

“Obviously, he's dealing with something; the complexities of which we probably won't properly understand,” he added.

Agent 00 said people naturally want answers once something reaches the internet, but he does not think his own comments would help Reggie.

“There's no world where me commenting on a bunch of stuff is going to be healthy for him,” he said.

He later made his position even more direct: “It's just messy, drama, entertainment. I refuse to participate, bro.”

Agent 00 also said he would speak if there was something productive he could actually do or say. He did not offer any further comments about Reggie's allegations against Kai or the other Clover Boys members.

Reggie calls out Kai and accuses Ray of being greedy

Reggie discussed his departure from Clover Boys in his September 26 YouTube video, The truth about clover boys. Among his claims, he said Ray only cares about money and described him as “greedy.”

“Ray is greedy, and all he care about is money. He don't care about friendship,” Reggie said in the video.

Ray responded during a September 27 livestream, appearing to address the money claim directly.

“So you only care about money, huh? You caught me. You caught me,” Ray said before adding, “I'm Asian, bro.”

Reggie also claimed that Kai Cenat did not want TotaMC to join the streamer collective. He criticized Kai for what he described as forgiving Bruce “BruceDropEmOff,” another personality mentioned in the video.

Kai has not responded to Reggie's recent claims as of this writing. Agent 00, meanwhile, has made it clear that he does not plan to add his own commentary to the situation unless he believes there is something genuinely productive to say.