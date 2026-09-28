RaKai finds out what Reggie has said about him while he is live, and his mood changes within seconds. His cameraman puts the video in front of him during the stream, and the section he sees is the one where Reggie claims somebody "took advantage of" him as a child. RaKai mutes his stream rather than react to it on camera, and takes time away from his audience to take it in. He has not spoken about it since, and neither has Kai Cenat.

RAKAI's cameraman showed him REGGIE's recent video revealing that he was taken advantage of as a kid, causing RAKAI's mood to completely shift as he muted his stream to process everything ???? pic.twitter.com/3HZcnIKVXV — ☔️ Streamer Clips (@StreamerStorage) September 28, 2026

RaKai goes quiet the moment he sees what is being said

The reaction is immediate, and it is visible. RaKai is mid-stream and in a good mood when the video is put in front of him, and the change in him happens while his audience is still watching.

He does not argue with it, deny it, or address his chat about it. He mutes the stream instead, which takes the decision away from everybody watching and gives him the room to deal with it privately. The clip of that moment has been shared heavily since, and the reason is the silence rather than anything he says. Viewers are watching somebody learn in real time that a private thing about him is now public, with a camera pointed at him throughout.

Reggie aimed the claim at Kai Cenat rather than at RaKai

The allegation does not come from RaKai and was never put to him first. Reggie makes it in a video about his own childhood, and he directs it at Kai Cenat as an accusation of knowing something and staying quiet about it.

"Kai, you wrong as hell because you know somebody took advantage of RaKai, and that's why he acting like that," Reggie says. He adds that "Dezz has already said it," and asks viewers to push RaKai into speaking for himself.

Nothing beyond Reggie saying it supports any of this. RaKai has never made such a claim about himself, Dezz has said nothing publicly, and no documentation of any kind has been produced by anybody.

Nobody around RaKai is answering for him either

Kai Cenat has not responded to the video at all, including the part aimed directly at him. His most recent post is a set of photographs with no text attached.

Agent 00 has refused to discuss any of it, telling his own viewers to stop raising Reggie's name in his chat. "This is a real person, bro. And, obviously, he's dealing with something; the complexities of which we probably won't properly understand," he said. The only member to answer anything is Ray, and only on the separate claim that he is greedy. As of this writing, RaKai has not responded to Reggie's claims about him.