Reggie calls Raud in the middle of crashing out, and what comes out of it is a claim about the one person still working with him. The 21-year-old says Kai Cenat is "trying to manipulate and change my cameraman's mind" and is also planning to sue him. Raud takes his side on the call posted on September 28, 2026, saying Kai Cenat "ain't got no facts" while the two of them do. Kai Cenat has not responded to any of it.

Reggie called Raud CRASHING OUT revealing Kai cenat is currently trying to turn his camera man against him ???? pic.twitter.com/qrtrIEGkmV — Streamer Updates (@streamupdates_) September 28, 2026

Reggie says Kai Cenat is working on the last person still around him

The cameraman matters more than the job title suggests. Reggie moved to Alaska around three weeks ago and has been filming from there, which leaves the man behind the camera as one of the few people physically near him.

That is the person Reggie says Kai Cenat is reaching. He puts the claim in writing rather than saving it for a stream, and he asks his audience to carry it, ending with "please get this message out."

Nothing outside that message supports it. Kai Cenat has said nothing about the cameraman or about any lawsuit, the cameraman has not spoken publicly, and no filing has been produced by anybody.

Raud says Kai Cenat has nothing to come back with

Raud does most of the talking on the call, and he reads the silence from Kai Cenat as weakness rather than restraint. His argument is that nothing is coming because nothing can come.

"He know damn well he can't say sh*t because he ain't got no facts like I got facts and I got proof," Raud says. He then pictures the other side of it, adding that Kai Cenat is "at home like, damn, we can't take this [man] down."

He puts himself at the center of that. "I defeated the system. I'm crazy as hell," Raud says, presenting the whole situation as something he has already worked his way through rather than something still in doubt.

Raud says people have been keeping him and Reggie apart on purpose

The claim Raud returns to most is about access. He says others in the circle have deliberately kept distance between himself and Reggie, who he calls Rod throughout the call.

"They try to keep Rod away from me because they know Rod is smart as hell," Raud says, adding that "they scared that Rod going to crack the code." In his telling, that window has now closed, because "I told him everything. Now, Rod know how to beat the game."

He ends on a warning rather than a request. "You all not going to play with him no more," Raud says, before claiming Reggie is "going to beat the f*ck out one of you" and that the rest will be crying afterward. Nobody named on the call has answered it, and Kai Cenat's most recent post is a set of photographs with no text attached.