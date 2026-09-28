Former French Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player and streamer Malek has reportedly died at 35, according to a close friend who shared the news on X. The post identified him by his online name, MalekCSGO, and asked people to pray for him. Malek had spent more than a decade competing in professional Counter-Strike before moving into streaming, where he built an audience of roughly 155,000 followers on Twitch. Several names from the French Counter-Strike scene have since posted tributes, including Vitality captain Dan “apEX,” Steeve “Ozstrik3r,” and former player Maj3r. The cause of Malek's reported death has not been made public.

notre frère malek, plus connu sous le pseudonyme de malekCSGO est décédé aujourd'hui, faites le maximum de du3a pour lui svp, qu'allah lui ouvre les portes du paradis inshallah. — ????????????????ℎ, ???????????????? ????ℎ????????????????ℎ ???? (@TheNextPharaon) September 27, 2026

Malek spent over a decade in professional Counter-Strike before streaming

Malek's professional career stretched across more than 10 years, with appearances at different Counter-Strike tournaments and events. He later moved away from pro competition and focused on streaming. His Twitch channel eventually grew to around 155,000 followers, giving him a second audience outside the competitive scene.

The death announcement came from his close friend, X user @TheNextPharaon. He wrote, “Our brother known by the pseudonym MalekCSGO, has passed away today.” The same post asked people to make “as much dua for him as possible” and ended with a prayer for Malek.

His friend later shared a more personal message, saying he had known Malek since childhood and had many memories with him. He also wrote that he would visit Malek's Twitch channel when he wanted to revisit “the old days.” No cause of death was included in either message.

French Counter-Strike players share tributes after Malek's reported death

The news also brought messages from several people who had crossed paths with Malek during his time in the French Counter-Strike scene. apEX posted, “Rest in peace, maleK,” while also recalling that the two had experienced problems and conflicts during their careers.

apEX said Malek had reached out on his own in early 2026 to apologize and send him encouragement over his weight loss, while also wishing him success. He offered condolences to Malek's family and mentioned his children.

Teufeurs also wrote about their long history in the French scene, saying their paths had crossed many times and that there had been “love and respect” in their conversations. He noted that Malek was 35, the same age as him, and said Malek had spoken warmly about the Turkish community.

Maj3r said he learned about Malek's death around 3 a.m. and struggled to process the news. In his tribute, he focused on Malek's two children, their mother and his other loved ones. Maj3r also reflected on his own 25 years around Counter-Strike, writing that tragedies involving people from the community hit him deeply.

Ozstrik3r also shared a tribute. Details surrounding Malek's death remain limited. The cause has not been publicly disclosed, while the reported age at death was 35.