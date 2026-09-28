Kyedae is coming back to streaming, and this time she already has a date locked in. The VALORANT creator has confirmed that she will return to Twitch on October 20, 2026, after taking a break from streaming. She first teased the comeback through an Instagram Story, telling followers she would be back “very soon” and would share the exact date later. Her return also comes months after she and Tyson “TenZ” Ngo ended their six-year relationship. Kyedae announced their separation on February 7, saying they had been apart “for quite some time” and had realised they were no longer growing as individuals.

Kyedae announces her official return to streaming after stepping away in 2025 ????



“Also, a little side note: I'll be back to streaming very soon :)) I'll keep everyone posted on a specific date!” pic.twitter.com/dGGz18SYoz — veizau (@veizau) September 27, 2026

Kyedae Sets October 20 for Her Twitch Return

Kyedae's Instagram update initially gave no specific date. She wrote, “I'll be back to streaming very soon :)),” adding that she would keep everyone posted once the date was decided.

That date is now visible in her X and Instagram bios. They state, “I'll be back on Oct 20th on Twitch,” confirming both the timing and platform for her comeback.

The streamer had previously announced that she was stepping away from streaming without explaining the reason at the time. Her new update gives viewers a clear return date after the break.

Kyedae and TenZ had been together for six years before announcing their separation. On February 7, 2026, Kyedae posted on X that they had been separated for “quite some time.” She said they chose to part ways after realising they had stopped growing as individuals.

She Does Not Want to Return With Only VALORANT Content

Kyedae also has plans beyond simply going back to the game that became a major part of her streaming career.

In a recent vlog uploaded by Sakura Shymko, she revealed that she had already reached out to someone about potentially joining NoPixel. The idea, she said, is to explore different content instead of making her comeback entirely about VALORANT.

“I don't want to just be doing Valorant,” Kyedae said while discussing the plan.

She also mentioned that she had recently messaged someone about getting into NoPixel, although the reference material does not give any confirmed details about whether she will actually join the server.

Her October 20 Twitch return is the first confirmed date for the comeback. What she will stream beyond her interest in NoPixel has not been specified.