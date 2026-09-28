Twitch streamer Reggie, known online as "Lil Rodney Son," made serious allegations about his childhood during an emotional livestream shared on September 27, 2026. In a video posted by X user @FearedBuck, the 22-year-old creator accused his brother, James Mack, of taking advantage of him when he was young and said the experience affected how he viewed himself. Reggie also brought up allegations involving streamer RaKai, claiming Kai Cenat knew about what happened to him. His comments included a direct appeal to people facing similar experiences, while he repeatedly asked viewers to listen to him as he spoke about the alleged abuse.

Reggie says he was m*lested by his brother when he was young, which left him questioning his sexuality throughout his life. He also alleges that Kai Cenat knows RaKai was taken advantage of and claims that's why RaKai acts the way he does.



He warns Kai that if they keep ignoring… pic.twitter.com/LJiJYSyu7v — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 27, 2026

Reggie Opens Up About Childhood Abuse Allegations Against His Brother

In the nearly four-minute clip, Reggie became emotional while speaking about his childhood. He said he had carried the experience for years and wanted to finally speak openly about it.

"My brother took advantage of me, James Mack, I'm not scared no more," Reggie said during the livestream.

He then accused his brother of trying to molest him and claimed he had been sexually touched when he was young. The streamer also said the experience made him question his sexuality throughout his life.

Reggie pushed back against assumptions about his identity, saying, "I'm straight as hell! I love women. I love Black women. I love Black queens."

The streamer also mentioned his mother during the broadcast. He said he had told her about what happened and described the conversation as painful.

"Shout out to my mama, because when I told my mama, I know she ain't know, and it hurt me!" he said.

Reggie did not provide additional details about when the alleged incidents happened or describe any legal action against his brother in the stream.

Reggie Says Kai Cenat Knew About RaKai's Alleged Experience

Later in the livestream, Reggie shifted his attention to fellow Twitch streamer RaKai, also known as "2xRaKai." He claimed RaKai had also been taken advantage of and alleged that Kai Cenat knew about the situation.

Reggie criticized Cenat for allegedly knowing about RaKai's experience while urging people to encourage RaKai to speak publicly.

"Kai, you wrong as hell because you know somebody took advantage of RaKai," Reggie said.

He continued by saying he would keep speaking about the issue, calling the livestream "part one."

As of this writing, there were no responses from RaKai or Kai Cenat to Reggie's statements.