Asmongold was caught off guard during a recent stream after learning that the guild master of one Olympus guild had been banned from the World of Warcraft: Forever beta. The streamer found out from his chat, with the ban reportedly linked to an inappropriate character name. The problem did not end there because the banned player was still listed as the guild master. The incident became a problem for other Olympus members because they could not simply remove the banned leader themselves. Asmongold, whose real name is Zack Hoyt, then checked the guild details during his stream and discussed what members could do to transfer leadership. The incident comes as Blizzard has started taking action over offensive names in the beta.

Asmongold Learns Olympus Guild Master Was Banned

The news reached Asmongold while he was streaming, after a viewer told him that an Olympus guild master had been banned. The streamer appeared surprised and asked whether Blizzard had started banning guild leaders. He then tried to find out which Olympus guild was affected and what had caused the action.

Asmongold later said the player had reportedly used the name “Illegal Migrant” before being reported. He then checked the guild information and said another player was listed with a leadership role. The details were discussed during his stream and later reported by Sportskeeda.

The timing is also notable because Blizzard has already confirmed action against players over character names in the Forever beta. In a September 24 forum post, Blizzard said it was forcing name changes for violations and removing beta access from some players whose names went far beyond its Code of Conduct.

Olympus Guild Faces Leadership Problem After Ban

For the Olympus members, the bigger issue was what happened to the guild after its leader lost access. Asmongold explained that the banned player could not simply be removed through the normal guild system while still holding the guild-master position, leaving other members looking for another way forward.

During the stream, Asmongold noticed that Skel Goldstein was not online at the time. He then suggested that the player submit a ticket to Blizzard and ask for the guild-master role to be transferred. “Skel Goldstein needs to submit a ticket and then have the guild master transferred to him,” he said.

The incident adds another issue for Olympus during the WoW Forever beta, where the guild network has attracted a very large number of Asmongold viewers. Multiple Olympus guilds were created because of player numbers and guild-size limits. Blizzard's recent name enforcement shows that player names are also being reviewed during the beta.

For now, the reported solution is a support ticket requesting a leadership transfer. Blizzard has not publicly identified the specific Olympus player or confirmed the individual ban.