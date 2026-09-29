Taylor Swift's real estate history is back in the spotlight after one of her former Beverly Hills homes returned to the market for nearly $8 million. The California property, which Swift sold in 2018, still carries traces of her time there, including an olive tree planted by former partner Calvin Harris. The listing comes as fresh reports claim Swift is not planning an immediate move to Kansas City despite her July 2026 marriage to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Her continued ties to Los Angeles have added another layer to questions about where the newly married couple will spend their time.

Taylor Swift's former home listed for $7.995 million

The 1.5-acre Beverly Hills estate has been listed for $7,995,000 by its current owners, fashion designer Nicolas Bijan and interior designer Roxy Bijan. The couple purchased the property from Swift in an off-market deal in 2018.

The compound includes a three-bedroom main house and a separate one-bedroom guest house, giving the estate four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The property was originally built in 1941 for the Pillsbury family before undergoing a major transformation.

The Bijans later carried out a room-by-room renovation that was featured in Architectural Digest. Yet one detail from Swift's period at the home remains especially notable.

“When we moved in, there was a beautiful piano in the home office. I couldn't help but be inspired by what had happened in that room,” Bijan told Page Six, adding that he started his own fashion brand, NB44, in the same space. “You can tell beautiful things have happened here. I hope the next person that lives there will feel creatively inspired.”

Swift also filmed her popular Vogue “73 Questions” interview at the property. An olive tree planted by Calvin Harris remains on the grounds.

Travis Kelce marriage fuels questions over Kansas City move

The sale comes at an interesting point in Swift's personal life. She married Travis Kelce in July 2026 after roughly three years together. Kelce maintains a large home in Leawood, Kansas, close to the Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium.

Despite the marriage, Hollywood insider Rob Shuter claimed Swift does not plan to relocate permanently to Kansas City right away.“Taylor Swift is not moving to Kansas City for a year. Not going to happen,” Shuter said on The Nerve podcast.

Swift has continued to maintain her own schedule. She attended the Chiefs' first two home games of the 2026 season, including the September 14 matchup against Denver, but missed their Week 3 road game in Miami while attending the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Her former Beverly Hills property returning to the market therefore arrives amid continued interest in how Swift and Travis Kelce will balance their homes, careers and married life between California and Kansas City.