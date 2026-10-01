For Anna Kupp, marrying Cooper Kupp at 21 was not a decision she made because college life was coming to an end. The two had met as high school seniors, built a strong bond, spent time apart when they attended different colleges, and found their way back to each other. By the time Anna and Cooper reached their sophomore year, they had already made up their minds about their future. Years later, Anna explained why waiting felt unnecessary to them.

What made Anna Kupp marry Cooper so young?

Anna and Cooper first met at a high school track meet in Washington. Cooper reportedly went home that day and told his mother he had met the woman he would marry. Anna, however, admitted she initially questioned whether such a strong connection could really be possible at 17.

The couple dated after high school but briefly took a break when they went to different colleges. Anna attended the University of Arkansas before transferring to Eastern Washington University, where Cooper played football. Once they reunited, Anna said they viewed the relationship as something permanent.

They married on June 20, 2015, after completing their sophomore year of college. Anna, who was 21, said the decision felt natural because they shared the same goals and knew what they wanted as a couple. “I feel like it was something that we both wanted and knew,” Anna told PEOPLE. “How we met and who we are as people, we just knew this is forever. So why would we wait?”

How Anna and Cooper Kupp built their foundation

Marriage during college meant Anna and Cooper experienced parts of their early adult lives together before Cooper entered the NFL. Anna said those years helped prepare them for the attention and pressure that followed once the Los Angeles Rams selected Cooper in the 2017 NFL Draft.

She had worked full time during college and said she supported them financially so Cooper could focus on football. She also watched film with him and helped care for the team in small ways, including preparing game day goodie bags for his teammates.

Anna later described those college years as especially meaningful because they had a quiet life away from the attention surrounding professional football. “Our foundation was so pivotal in who we have been able to become within the NFL,” she said.

Cooper went on to win Super Bowl titles with the Rams and Seattle Seahawks. For Anna, their early marriage meant she had been beside him before the stadiums, championships and public spotlight became part of their lives.