Jaxon Smith-Njigba found a way to bring Russell Wilson's most recognizable phrase back into the spotlight without making it the focus of his interview. While discussing Sam Darnold's return to the Seattle Seahawks, Smith-Njigba said the quarterback had earned the team's trust and then repeated a word strongly linked to Wilson's past. The moment made Wilson laugh as the two spoke on CBS Sports' Set, Hut! on September 29. Smith-Njigba had never played with Wilson, but he clearly knew the former Seahawks quarterback's famous “Mr. Unlimited” persona.

Why did Jaxon Smith-Njigba mention Russell Wilson?

Smith-Njigba was asked about having Darnold back after the quarterback missed two weeks. His answer sounded routine at first, but he soon slipped in a familiar Wilson reference.

“For him to be out there, it felt right, it felt comfortable, and we're excited to build together, but he's our guy, we have ultimate trust in him—UNLIMITED trust,” Smith-Njigba said, trying to hold back his laughter.

Wilson immediately chuckled. The phrase took him back to a 2018 video in which he introduced his alter ego, “Mr. Unlimited.” The Seahawks later carried that same idea into their current quarterback room, with Darnold becoming the latest player connected to the phrase. The exchange stood out because Smith-Njigba never shared the field with Wilson. Wilson had left Seattle a year before the Seahawks selected Smith-Njigba in the 2023 NFL Draft. Yet Wilson's time with the franchise remained familiar enough to the receiver for the reference to land naturally.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's rise in Seattle

The joke came during an interview that also focused on Smith-Njigba's own rise. Through three games, the Seahawks receiver had recorded 27 catches for 405 yards and six touchdowns, putting him among the league's top statistical performers at his position.

When asked what it felt like to be considered the NFL's best wide receiver, Smith-Njigba kept his answer simple. “It feels right, man, it feels right. I mean, that's the standard I hold myself to,” he said.

His strong start had already placed him alongside several historic receivers in early-season records, according to FanSided. His production had made him one of the central pieces of Seattle's offense, while Wilson had previously praised his route running and compared parts of his game to former Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin.