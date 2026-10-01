Cheetah Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro continue to remain in their divorce dispute, which is now further complicated by another legal issue that involves recorded conversations at the heart of the proceedings. The popular WR has sought a restraining order against recordings taken by Keeta's mother, preventing them from being heard in court. In the meantime, while these issues are going through the courts, Keeta seems to be developing her own life away from Tyreek. She is marketing Capri Partners, her financial literacy app and the philosophy behind financial confidence. In her recent Instagram post, she spoke about learning finances and moving on. She mentioned nothing about her divorce or Tyreek.

Keeta Vaccaro Is Building Capri Partners While Her Divorce Fight Continues

Away from the court proceedings, Keeta Vaccaro has been concentrating on her financial literacy app dubbed Capri Partners.

The aim of this app is to make personal finance easy through tutorials taking just five minutes daily. This name of the app was inspired by her daughter named Capri.

According to Keeta Vaccaro, she learned the art of developing apps and websites when developing her app. She used artificial intelligence for coding and she developed it all alone.

The recent post she made on Instagram reads, “Go sooner. Don't wait until you feel ready.” This post talks about building financial confidence where people can learn to handle money and not wait until they are ready.

This is because of the ongoing legal battle that Keeta Vaccaro has with Hill. In all this, Capri Partners assigns her another project.

Tyreek Hill's Latest Legal Move Adds Another Chapter To Their Divorce Fight

Recently, Hill has asked the court to make sure that the tapes which were recorded by Keeta's mother, Alesia Vaccaro, do not appear in court, according to TMZ.

According to Hill, he was recorded without his consent in two phone calls in 2024. One of those phone calls took place after an argument between him and Alesia. Another call took place after he had an argument with Keeta, and tried reaching out to her.

According to Hill, the tapes cannot be used as evidence since he claims that he did not give consent for using them. The court will decide whether these tapes can be used as evidence.

This conflict started after Keeta accused Hill of abusing her. Both of them deny the accusations as each case of theirs is disputed during the divorce procedure. They married in November 2023 but got divorced in 2025. They had a baby, Capri, in 2024.

There is no solution to the problem in the court at the moment. Nevertheless, the recent activity in Keeta's career makes one think that this conflict is more than divorce procedures.