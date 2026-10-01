The Dallas Cowboys have moved to address their struggling secondary, agreeing to a trade for Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. late Wednesday. The deal gives Dallas an established starter while ending a contract stalemate that had clouded Porter's future in Pittsburgh. NFL Network's Jane Slater reported that the Steelers will receive a second-round pick in 2028 and a sixth-round selection in 2027. For the Cowboys, the move comes with injuries mounting and little room for another defensive setback after a disappointing start to the season.

Steelers Move On After Contract Stalemate

Porter, 26, leaves Pittsburgh without having played in its first three games this season. A back problem and conditioning concerns appeared on his injury reports, while negotiations over an extension remained unresolved.

The Steelers had already ruled him out of Thursday's game against the Cleveland Browns before news of the trade emerged. His availability for Dallas therefore remains a detail to watch, rather than a guaranteed immediate boost.

Pittsburgh selected Porter with the 32nd overall pick in 2023. Across three seasons, he made 41 starts in 47 appearances, recording 165 tackles, three interceptions and 31 pass breakups.

The compensation also gives Pittsburgh future draft assets after talks failed to produce a new contract. Blogging The Boys, citing Jordan Schultz, reported that the sixth-round selection is conditional. The conditions were not detailed in that report.

Cowboys Seek Stability In Injured Secondary

Dallas has a clear opening for Porter alongside DaRon Bland. Cobie Durant has dealt with a hamstring injury, while Shavon Revel has been troubled by knee and ankle issues, leaving the Cowboys searching for stability at cornerback.

The wider defensive picture explains the urgency. Christian Parker's unit ranks 30th in total defense, according to NFL.com, and Dallas has yet to record an interception during its 1-2 start. The Cowboys visit the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Jerry Jones had signalled that reinforcements were being considered after the loss to Baltimore.

"The answer to your question is yes, there's conversations going on," Jones said during his Tuesday radio appearance.

Porter becomes the latest player to move between these franchises, following George Pickens and Broderick Jones. Dallas now has another experienced defender, but an important financial question follows him: he is in the final year of his rookie deal. The Cowboys have not announced an extension, leaving his longer-term future unresolved even as they strengthen their secondary.

His arrival raises expectations, but Dallas still needs improved results from the defense as a whole.