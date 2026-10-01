NFL trade rumors around Joey Porter Jr. are starting to make waves as the trade deadline gets closer. The Pittsburgh Steelers have not been able to reach a new contract with their young CB. Therefore, the teams have started looking for a possible trade. The Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Detroit Lions are among the teams linked to Porter. All these teams are in need of a reliable secondary, but money and trade compensation could make a deal difficult.

NFL Trade Rumors: Cowboys and Giants show interest in Joey Porter Jr.

The Cowboys have already checked in on Porter, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Jerry Jones' squad has dealt with injuries in the secondary and could use another outside corner. Plus, Jerry Jones also added to the trade talk this week. He said during an interview with 105.3 The Fan that “conversations were going on” about possible roster moves.

The main issue is clearly the draft capital. Dallas has only six picks in the 2027 NFL Draft after previous trades. Fowler mentioned that the Cowboys don't want to give up major draft capital for Porter right now.

The Giants have also been linked to Porter. New York recently traded for QB JJ McCarthy and could make another move before the deadline.

Radio host Mike Francesa revealed the Giants were looking at a secondary player who is unhappy. USA Today reporter Art Stapleton also reported that Porter was a name being discussed around the league.

Joey Porter Jr. Trade Discussion Also Put Lions In The Picture

Detroit has a clear need in the secondary. Besides that, the Lions are 2-1, but their pass defence has struggled badly early in the season. The Lions are allowing 299.3 passing yards per game, the most in the NFL, according to the Complex report.

That makes Porter an interesting name for Detroit. But the biggest issue could be his contract. ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that Detroit has already handed out several big extensions to its own players. Adding another major long-term contract for an outside player could be difficult.

Porter is also looking for a new deal worth more than $30 million per year, according to Graziano. That number could make any trade harder, especially because a new team would need to agree to his contract demands after acquiring him.

Right now, the Steelers appear to be in a difficult spot. Teams want to acquire Porter, but the trade compensation and contract demands have stopped a deal from coming together so far.