Travis Kelce had two reasons to celebrate this baseball season. The Kansas City Chiefs star watched his hometown Cleveland Guardians secure another American League Central title, then shared his excitement with fans online. Kelce became a minority owner of the Guardians in May 2026, making the achievement particularly meaningful during his first season connected to the franchise. His reaction also reflects a lifelong connection to baseball that began long before his NFL career took off. From playing the sport as a child to considering it as a professional backup plan, Kelce's relationship with baseball has taken an unexpected turn.

Travis Kelce celebrates Cleveland Guardians milestone

The Guardians sealed the American League Central Division title on September 26 after an 11-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals. The result gave Cleveland its third straight division championship and fourth in five seasons under manager Stephen Vogt.

Kelce quickly celebrated the result on Instagram Stories. “October baseball baby!! LFG Guards!!!” Kelce wrote on Instagram Stories.

The Guardians also secured the American League's No. 2 seed, earning a first-round bye in the postseason. That extra rest gives the team time to recover and prepare its pitching rotation before the American League Division Series.

Cleveland is scheduled to host Game 1 of the ALDS at Progressive Field on October 3 against the winner of the Astros and White Sox series.

For Kelce, the moment carries added significance because his investment in the franchise is tied to his Cleveland roots. He grew up in the area and has spoken about his affection for the city's baseball culture.

Travis Kelce's baseball past adds another layer

Baseball was once more than a childhood hobby for Kelce. His father, Ed, coached him from T-ball through youth baseball, and Kelce later played three sports at Cleveland Heights High School.

During his senior season in 2008, Kelce reportedly hit .588. His high school coach Michael Dillon even saw enough potential to make a striking comparison. “He would have been an Aaron Judge-type player,” Dillon said.

Baseball also became a possible fallback during a difficult period at the University of Cincinnati. After a suspension kept him away from football for the 2010 season, Kelce played summer collegiate baseball and kept the idea of pursuing the sport alive.

“I could track a baseball in the outfield,” Kelce said in 2024. “Like, I felt like I would always get a chance. So it was always in the back of my mind that I had that as a plan B, which is why I tried to, you know, play in 2010 when I got kicked out of school or when I got kicked off the team for a little bit. I was always just kinda keeping that alive in a sense.”

The baseball career never replaced football. Kelce went on to become one of the NFL's most productive tight ends. Now, with a minority stake in the Guardians, his old “plan B” has found a new place in his life.