The New England Patriots are facing questions after a 1-2 start, but fans are pushing back at the idea that Dianna Russini is behind the team's problems. Bill Simmons shared his father's view after the Patriots lost 35-6 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. His comments quickly drew strong reactions online. Many fans said the focus should stay on what is happening on the field. Drake Maye has struggled with turnovers, while the Patriots have looked less sharp than they did during their 2025 run to the Super Bowl. The debate has now moved beyond one bad game.

Why Bill Simmons' Dianna Russini Comments Have Angered New England Patriots Fans

Bill Simmons said his father believed, “I think Dianna Russini ruined our season.” That line became the main point of the discussion.

Some fans strongly rejected the idea. One wrote, “Another idiot…not the reason Maye is trash and they had the easiest schedule ever last year.”

Another fan focused on the decision to blame Russini, writing, “Blaming the woman again, that's not very progressive Mr Simmons.” A third reaction was even shorter, calling the take “LMFAO! I guess Simmons' dad is a clown like his son is.”

The criticism continued. One fan simply wrote, “Damn misogynist.” Another added, “We live in stupidest of times.”

Was Drake Maye crying on the sideline?? pic.twitter.com/52bIiYa9Nk — Underdog (@Underdog) September 27, 2026

The reactions show that many fans want the conversation to stay around football. Russini did not throw an interception, miss a pass or call a play during the Jacksonville loss. The Patriots' problems were visible on the field.

Why Drake Maye's Struggles Are Now A Bigger Part Of The New England Patriots Debate

Drake Maye has six interceptions through three games this season. His recent turnover problems have made his play a major talking point around New England.

Bill Simmons also questioned Maye's form and mentioned backup Tommy DeVito. “Should we try [Tommy] DeVito?” Simmons said his father asked during the game.

That reaction shows how quickly patience can disappear when expectations are high. Maye was the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and showed enough progress last season to help New England reach a 14-3 record and the Super Bowl.

Mike Vrabel has also admitted that the team needs to improve. After the loss, the Patriots coach said his concern was “very high.” He also said Maye needs to make better decisions and avoid forcing plays.

The Patriots now face the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. Buffalo is 3-0, giving New England another tough test. For the Patriots, the answer will have to come from better football, not from blaming someone away from the field.