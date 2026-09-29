Justin Herbert's difficult start to the 2026 NFL season has put the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback under intense scrutiny. After Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Chargers fell to 0-3, with their offense struggling to turn opportunities into points. Sports commentator Craig Carton went after Herbert's performances and questioned the attention surrounding his personal life. His comments have added another layer to the pressure facing Herbert as Los Angeles prepares for a difficult Week 4 matchup.

Justin Herbert's slow start draws harsh criticism

Herbert has struggled to produce the numbers expected from a quarterback who signed a massive contract extension. Through three games, he has completed fewer than 60% of his passes for 627 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Chargers also failed to capitalise on five Buffalo turnovers in their latest defeat. That inability to turn defensive opportunities into points has increased the pressure on an offense that entered the season with high expectations.

Carton was especially blunt when discussing Herbert on his show. He also referenced the quarterback's relationship with singer Madison Beer, who has supported Herbert from the stands during the opening weeks of the season. "Money & hot girl means bad business," Carton wrote on Instagram.

He later expanded on his criticism, arguing that Herbert has received more praise than his performances warrant. “Justin Herbert is the most overrated quarterback in the history of the NFL,” Carton said. “He's focused too much on the JayJay! And I'm not saying I blame him. He's already got the guaranteed quarter billion."

"He doesn't have to throw another touchdown pass. And he's got a quarter billy sitting there in the bank account. Can do whatever he wants for the rest of his life. Deshaun Watson has better numbers than Justin Herbert. And I don't even blame Justin Herbert. He didn't ask to be overrated. We overrated him.”

Justin Herbert gets direct message from Jim Harbaugh

Herbert's struggles have also caught the attention of Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh. Following the loss to Buffalo, Harbaugh delivered a brief message when asked what he wanted from his quarterback.

“Be better. Be better,” Harbaugh said as per ESPN's Kris Rhim. “And that drives Justin, that drives me, that drives his position coach, that drives Mike (McDaniel), the coordinator. I mean, drives us all.”

The criticism comes months after Harbaugh offered a far more optimistic assessment of Herbert, saying he expected the quarterback to be remembered among the greatest in NFL history.

Now, Herbert faces an immediate chance to change the narrative. The Chargers will meet the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in Week 4, with the team searching for its first victory of the season.

Herbert and the Chargers will need a sharper offensive performance if they are to avoid falling to 0-4.