Richie Incognito, former NFL player, has remembered an odd interaction between the New England Patriots' coach Mike Vrabel and the former NFL reporter Dianna Russini. The incident took place at the Super Bowl bash in Miami back in 2020 when neither their relationship was not known to the outside world. Incognito remembers how Vrabel introduced Russini when they were talking, and the peculiar way he did so had drawn his attention. He had not given much importance to it then. However, in light of the recent controversy revolving around the two people, the former Raiders guard has re-interpreted the entire event.

Richie Incognito Explains Why Mike Vrabel's Introduction Felt Unusual

Incognito revealed the story in the Initial Contact podcast when discussing the Vrabel and Russini controversy.

According to him, he met Vrabel at Jay Glazer's Super Bowl party after the Raiders lost against the Tennessee Titans in the season of 2019. He went up to him and discussed the game.

Incognito said that Vrabel complimented the Raiders' offensive line, which made him recall the preparation his team underwent due to their size and strength. Everything went well until Vrabel introduced Russini.

“So me and Vrabel are having this conversation, and mid-conversation, he goes, 'Oh, let me introduce you to Diana Russini.' And I go, 'Oh, hey, what's up, Diana? How you doing?”

Incognito was haunted by that particular experience since he claimed that he normally would have made himself known while introducing his girlfriend to others.

“And I always thought it was weird, right? Because when I go out, I'm a gentleman. When I have my girl with me, I want her to meet everybody.”

Everything you need to know ab Mike Vrabel/Dianna Russini cheating scandal (in one minute) pic.twitter.com/xCyKCTIDWI — MD (@mike_daddino) April 8, 2026

Photos of Vrabel and Russini were released in 2026. Russini eventually resigned from The Athletic amid an investigation into their connection.

Stephen A. Smith Links The Scandal To New England Patriots Troubles

The old scandal is back as Vrabel faces yet another issue. The Patriots have had difficulty getting off to a good start in the 2026 season, despite making it to the Super Bowl in the previous one.

Stephen A. Smith recently asked whether the scandal may have diverted Vrabel's attention in the off-season. It is important to note that Smith was referring to the issue purely in a football context.

“We all know that Mike Vrabel was in the news in the offseason for some personal matters. And I think it's fair to say he was a bit distracted,” Smith said.

Patriots' problems have equally attracted much attention to the quarterback Drake Maye whose early figures have dropped drastically, with turnovers emerging as a big issue.

The Athletic subsequently claimed that after carrying out an investigation into Russini and Vrabel, it concluded that the unreported connection between them breached its editorial policy. Nevertheless, it revealed that there is no evident proof indicating that Russini had used her authority to favor Vrabel or his teams.

Now the controversy has become part of the larger tale about the Patriots. Incognito's past memory has brought yet another twist to the story.