There are several weeks left before the trade deadline in the NFL, while T.J. Watt is now a participant in the discussion of an unexpected trade. Pittsburgh Steelers' star was included into the list of potential trade candidates as the clubs try to find the players who will be able to turn the season around. It seems rather difficult to imagine such a trade considering that Watt is still playing well. Three games into the season and he already has 3.5 sacks, nine tackles, an interception and a touchdown.

Why Trent Jordan Watt trade talk is hard to ignore right now

This notion of trade comes from a rather straightforward question. What would happen if Pittsburgh starts looking at their future squad instead of focusing on their current one?

T.J. Watt will turn 32 on October 11, and the Pittsburgh Steelers currently have young pass-rushers alongside him. While Alex Highsmith already has his long-term deal, Nick Herbig has also received an enormous contract extension. This means that Pittsburgh now has additional choices on the edge.

That said, Watt has done everything possible to show that he can remain the centerpiece of the defense.

According to Steelers Now, the 0.69-second pass rush get off in 2026 was Watt's fastest mark during the last five seasons. He managed to get 3.5 sacks after just three games, and also intercepted and returned the ball for a touchdown.

USA TODAY named T.J. Watt a trade deadline target.



Would you pay a 2nd and a 3rd for Watt at 32? Instant Top 3 Super Bowl contenders. pic.twitter.com/kJuJ5Ir6Df — Die-Hard Chicago (@DieHard_Chicago) October 3, 2026

The 2025 season was a different one for T.J. Watt. He ended up with seven sacks despite having double-digit figures in each of his past seven campaigns. He had a fast start to this season which changed his earlier view.

Could Pittsburgh Steelers really move a star like Trent Jordan Watt?

The greater problem here is money and timing. Watt agreed a three-year, $123 million extension deal in 2025. Watt's base salary in 2026 is $32 million, fully guaranteed, while that in 2027 is guaranteed as well. Over The Cap has listed his 2026 cap hit as $42 million.

This contract would make any trade a difficult decision for the Steelers and the team looking to trade for him. For one thing, this team is not getting an ordinary player. They are adding one of the league's best pass rushers who looks set for a great year.

That was noted by the recent trade of J.J. McCarthy. It shows that teams are capable of making trades before the deadline day if the player is a perfect fit for the certain requirement. That may allow keeping Watt's name on the list even in absence of any real offers.

The trade deadline is on November 10, which means that there is still time for Pittsburgh to figure out what direction to take for the remainder of the season. In case of their staying in the race for the playoffs, trading Watt will be a drastic step to make.