There's a lot for the Washington Commanders to consider with regard to Marcus Mariota following his impressive Week 3. The veteran QB filled in for the injured Jayden Daniels and led the team to victory against the Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks 33-31. The veteran QB was subsequently named the FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week. That would have added an extra layer of intrigue to the quarterback situation in Washington. But the veteran QB didn't leave much up to interpretation in that regard. He knows what he is capable of, but he knows who the quarterback of the Commanders is once Jayden Daniels returns.

Marcus Mariota's Message Gives Washington Commanders A New Way To View Jayden Daniels

When the Washington Commanders needed him most, Mariota provided them with a solid performance. He threw for 183 yards on 19 out of 31 pass attempts, throwing three touchdowns without an interception against the Seattle Seahawks.

He added one big play using his legs as well. In the fourth quarter, late in the game, Mariota carried the ball on a zone read to get a first down on third down. This helped Washington continue with their time management and keep the lead.

This type of performance is what made the Washington Commanders want to bring Mariota back for the 2026 season. Mariota is experienced, he understands the offensive system and he does not need to be the go-to guy every time

Another indicator of his performance significance was the FedEx award. Mariota is the latest Washington player to win it, as Daniels had managed to win it three times as a rookie.

Nevertheless, the award did not influence Mariota's understanding of his position in the team.

Jayden Daniels on the decision not to have elbow surgery



“I love football. I play football and I mean, I get paid to play football, so I owe it to my teammates and stuff like that to everybody's hurting, something's wrong with somebody on this team. So, I just feel like just for… pic.twitter.com/cKRAZiZgTq — All-Pro Reels (@allproreels) October 2, 2026

“I just want to be able to help these guys win,” said Mariota. “If that means me playing well, great! If it means me managing the game and eating up the clock, taking care of the football, I will do whatever it takes to win.”

Marcus Mariota's Four Words About Jayden Daniels Give Washington A Clear Answer

At this point, the most burning issue is Daniels' return date. In Week 2, the second-year quarterback dislocated his left elbow playing against the Dallas Cowboys. Daniels' rehabilitation process is still the most crucial one for the team.

This game would have been a chance for Mariota to prove that he deserved more opportunities to play. He did not.

On the contrary, he let the team decide this by themselves.

“They are going to make a collective decision that is best for Jayden, and we are all going to support that,” Mariota said. “At the end of the day, I think if he is healthy and he can play, then he should play. This is his team.”

Those four words explain much of the buzz that could have followed Mariota's performance.

His game facing Seattle Seahawks proved that the Washington Commanders have a veteran capable of leading their offense. His remarks also revealed that he is not out to make one great performance into a greater battle to win the starting quarterback position.

For the meantime, Mariota has done what he was supposed to do. He has provided an excellent option for the team in the meantime while Jayden Daniels recovers from his injury.