Ciara, wife of Russell Wilson, is ready to undergo another transition in her family, but she will remain who she is. The pop star is carrying her fifth baby while she keeps singing and moving around doing what she always does. Ciara has once again shown herself in her Instagram video. The award-winning songwriter has shown her playful side and made it clear that pregnancy does not diminish her energy. On the other hand, Wilson is going through his own NFL narrative, making sure there is enough for the couple to manage before another transition in their family.

Ciara Is Welcoming Her Fifth Child While Still Showing Off Her Dance Moves

In September, Ciara revealed that she is pregnant with her fifth baby and her fourth with Wilson. The couple is already blessed with three kids named Sienna, Win and Amora.

Besides that, Ciara is the mother of her first-born, Future,with rapper Future. This addition to her brood means that there is enough going on in her life.

However, she has not left her profession behind yet. She even sang some of her famous songs at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival held in Las Vegas.

The other aspect of the performance was her being pregnant. In the song, "Like a Boy," she did a back bend with her bump. Later on, she talked about the baby "bouncin' around" as she went on with the performance.

Ciara and Russell Wilson show the moment they surprised their kids with the news that they're expecting another baby pic.twitter.com/WMr9aVT9uG — keeno (@ayekeeno) September 8, 2026

This is an example of how Ciara is comfortable in blending her private life with her professional life.

Ciara Is Maintaining Her Unique Energy Even With The Arriving Changes

Only days after the festival, Ciara released another video on Instagram, this time wearing black clothes and performing while adding oversized sunglasses to her style.

This artist also had a cheeky response to those telling her to sit down.

"Them: 'Sit down, you movin' too much.' Me: ????‍," Ciara wrote.

She then added, "How am I supposed to stop?!"

It is clear that Ciara is not ready to stop enjoying herself and entertaining fans on her terms.

On the other hand, Wilson faces a significant development in the NFL since the Giants signed J.J. McCarthy after the season-ending knee injury of Jaxson Dart. Recently, he talked about this signing and referred to it as "an interesting situation" for McCarthy.

But away from football, it looks like there is something else coming up for Ciara soon since the pop star is getting ready to become a mom again.

For now, however, her recent videos prove that becoming a new person does not mean losing her energetic self.