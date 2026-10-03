Tom Brady continues to create doubts about his future in football and gives a message to the Buffalo Bills. Tom Brady, the NFL GOAT who is currently an analyst at Fox, has shared his thoughts on the chances of his coming back to play in the league. Also, he has casted doubt about the ability of Buffalo Bills to continue winning after its victory in Week 3. There are two stories which reflect the proximity of Tom Brady to the NFL. In the first story, Brady speaks about his comeback. In the second one, Josh Allen and Buffalo Bills should fix some things before the season becomes more difficult.

Tom Brady Sees A Problem In Buffalo Bills Despite Its 3-0 Start

The Buffalo Bills won against the Los Angeles Chargers by a score of 24-16 in Week 3, but their victory wasn't easy at all. Josh Allen didn't make any touchdowns. However, he managed to score twice helping the team remain undefeated.

It's the mistakes that matter much more here, Buffalo Bills lost possession of the ball five times, committing 10 penalties for 88 yards. And that's why Brady called the game "ugly football."

“That was a lot of ugly football,” Brady wrote. “I mean, look, there were a lot of crazy plays happening. It was really fun to call, and I love seeing the Bills play and I love seeing the Chargers play. But the Bills, they had five turnovers. Five turnovers, and a win! That shows the talent the Bills team has. They're not going to be able to get away with that later in the season, though.”

Josh Allen seen participating in practice Wednesday.



(via @Matt_Bove)pic.twitter.com/4R1Az7N57V — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 30, 2026

However, Brady ranked Buffalo in third place, only after the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The reasoning was rather simple – good squad can fix the situation for some time. But it might be impossible in the face of stronger opponents in the future.

Possible Tom Brady's Return to the NFL Becomes Another Twist of the Story

Tom Brady keeps scaring other quarterbacks, but on the other hand, the playing career of Brady himself becomes an issue again. Having turned 50 in August, Brady stated that he had “inquired” about the possibility to come back to the league “while very happily retired.”

The key issue is the ownership in the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders are also off to a 3-0 start, which adds another layer of intrigue to this situation. Brady would be able to watch one of the league's emerging teams while he serves as Fox's primary NFL analyst.

However, at least for now, this scenario looks like a possibility. But his remarks indicate that football is still on his mind.

For the Bills, the message is more straightforward. They have been winning games, but Brady does not think they can continue to do that while wasting opportunities. Week 4 against the New England Patriots will provide Josh Allen and Buffalo Bills with a good opportunity to address that issue.