Coach of Kansas City Chiefs, Andy Reid, has never been shy about enforcing weird rules on his players. One of such rules does not have anything to do with football at all. Coach Andy Reid wants his players to refrain from wearing tank tops when they eat in the team cafeteria. And the logic behind this is obvious, he does not want to see any armpit hair at the salad bar. This weird rule gains popularity as the coach is preparing for the upcoming match against Las Vegas Raiders.

Andy Reid's Allegiant Stadium Record And Strange Tank-Top Rule Show His Unique Style

Since its inauguration in 2020, Andy Reid has created an excellent reputation for himself at Allegiant Stadium. The team led by him has won some matches in the stadium, including the Super Bowl LVIII game against San Francisco 49ers. Winning against the Raiders would be one more achievement for Andy Reid.

The coach, nevertheless, was not really interested in the achievement.

“I didn't know that and I don't really care,” Reid said.

His response was simple and short, but it did demonstrate his mindset prior to the game. Kansas City started off Week 4 undefeated with a 3-0 record following a very weak 6-11 performance in 2025. Now the Chiefs get an opportunity to prove that their last season was just a bad one.

Wild: Chiefs HC Andy Reid says every rule he gives his players has a reason, including no tank tops in the dining hall.



"So, I don't want you to wear tank tops in the dining hall. I don't want your armpit hair in the salad bar. It's simple."



pic.twitter.com/OULsX9VEvg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 3, 2026

Las Vegas has started as strong as Kansas City. The Raiders also boast a 3-0 record going into the game, which makes it a big early-season game for both teams.

Andy Reid's Strange Chiefs Rule Shows His Focus On Small Details

Reid's other statements have also demonstrated how keenly he observes details within the Chiefs organization.

Speaking to the former head coach of Dallas Cowboys, Jason Garrett, Reid described one of his unique rules for his players. He wants his players to avoid tank tops while eating in the team dining room.

“I don't want you to wear tank tops in the dining hall.”

He then explained why.

“I don't want your armpit hairs in the salad bar. It's simple.”

The rule applies to the entire team including stars like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

It may seem like a joke rule, but there's an important point behind it. Reid hopes that players will understand that all team rules must be followed by everyone. Reid further added that he always explains the reason why he wants them to follow the rule.

This same attitude can be seen in his reaction to the record set at Allegiant Stadium. Reid is not after any records himself, rather he is interested in the teams.

Maxx Crosby will also be bringing his own form of pressure to the table, one that is going to make things interesting for Mahomes, seeing as how he has already considerd the match-up between the two as a fight.

Reid's only objective here is to ensure that he beats the Raiders, and maintains the perfect start that he has managed to make at the beginning of the season.