Odell Beckham Jr. returned to the New York Giants hoping to add another chapter to his NFL career. Instead, the reunion ended after only three games in the 2026 season. The veteran wide receiver did not record a catch during his short return to the team that drafted him. His limited role quickly became clear as the New York Giants used other players more often. Then the New York Giants decided to move on and released Beckham. Soon after the news came out, Antonio Brown reacted on social media. His post added another sharp moment to an already disappointing comeback.

Antonio Brown Used Five Simple Words To Mock Odell Beckham Jr. After The New York Giants Released Him

Antonio Brown did not wait long to react after the New York Giants released Beckham. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver took a direct shot at the veteran receiver.

“Breaking News: Team Mascot Cut #CTESPN,” Brown wrote.

The post came after Beckham's second stint with the New York Giants ended after just three games. He played only 20 offensive snaps and did not record a catch. His only target came during the New York Giants' 12-7 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 3.

Brown's comment added a new layer to the story because Beckham's return had received plenty of attention before the season. The New York Giants drafted him No. 12 overall in 2014, and he quickly became one of the most recognizable players in the NFL.

He spent his first five seasons with the New York Giants and finished that period with 390 catches, 5,476 receiving yards and 44 touchdowns. He also made three Pro Bowls and won Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Short New York Giants Return Left Antonio Brown With An Easy Target For His Sharp Jab

The 2026 comeback was always going to be different from Beckham's first run with the New York Giants. He was 33 and had not played during the 2025 season. Still, making the 53-man roster gave him a chance to show that he could still help an NFL team.

That chance never turned into a regular role.

Beckham saw very few snaps while Malik Nabers, Darnell Mooney and Malachi Fields received more work at wide receiver. His lack of production also made it harder for the New York Giants to keep him around.

The New York Giants then moved forward with veteran wide receiver Braxton Berrios. His ability to contribute on special teams also gave the New York Giants another reason to make the change.

Reports said the decision between Beckham and the New York Giants was mutual. Beckham is now a free agent and can look for another team that may give him a bigger opportunity.

His return to the New York Giants ended without a reception. The player who once became one of the biggest stars in franchise history now faces another uncertain point in his career. Brown's post only made the ending more noticeable.