Colin Simmons produced a record-level performance for Texas against Tennessee, but one celebration quickly became the main talking point. Urban Meyer has now said he would have suspended the Longhorns star for the act, which drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during Texas' 20-17 win on September 26. Simmons had five sacks, tying the Texas single-game record, but his celebration after one sack handed Tennessee a fresh set of downs. The moment happened at Neyland Stadium with President Donald Trump among the 101,915 fans watching the game.

Urban Meyer Calls For Suspension After Colin Simmons Celebration

The controversy started after Simmons sacked Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon in the second quarter. He then acted as if he was using the restroom on the field. Officials immediately flagged him for unsportsmanlike conduct and announced the penalty as “simulating using the restroom.” The call gave Tennessee a new set of downs.

Urban Meyer addressed the incident on The Triple Option podcast with Rob Stone and Mark Ingram II. The former Florida and Ohio State coach said he would have taken stronger action if Simmons played for him. “If I'm the head coach and I see that kid do that, he's out, I'm suspending him,” Meyer said.

The timing made the moment even more noticeable because Trump was watching from Neyland Stadium as Texas held on for the 20-17 win. ABC broadcasters Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler also criticized the celebration during the game. Simmons later apologized and admitted he had become caught up in the moment.

Colin Simmons Apologizes As Steve Sarkisian Addresses Penalty

Simmons had plenty to celebrate after the game, despite the penalty. He recorded five sacks against Tennessee, tying Texas' program record for sacks in one game. Texas also finished with 10 sacks as a team, helping the Longhorns protect a narrow win in their SEC opener.

After the game, Simmons apologized for the celebration while speaking to reporters. “I also do want to say I apologize for the celebration,” he said. “I was definitely in that mode, feeling myself. But, you know, it happens. Charge it to the game.” He later posted another apology on X.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian also addressed the incident and said the celebration could not happen again. “Can't happen. That's a bad football play,” Sarkisian said. He explained that Simmons was taken out, spoken to and then returned to the game. Sarkisian added, “I'm not going to give the guy the death penalty over an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.”

Meyer's comments now add another layer to an incident Texas had already dealt with internally. Simmons' penalty did not change the final result, but it turned an otherwise historic defensive performance into a story about discipline too. His five-sack night and the controversial celebration will now be remembered together.