Garden City's historic run is over, and Massapequa delivered the final blow. The Chiefs beat Garden City 21-14 at Hofstra University on Monday, September 28, ending the nation's longest active high school football winning streak at 68 games. Garden City had not lost since November 30, 2019, when Lindenhurst beat the Trojans. The streak finally ended in a game that stayed tied at 14-14 deep into the fourth quarter. Ryan Chabus made the key interception before Luke Garguilo found Dylan Milio for the winning 29-yard touchdown with 30 seconds left.

Massapequa Ends Garden City's 68-Game Winning Streak

The final minutes turned the game around quickly. With the score tied, Garden City was trying to move into scoring range when Massapequa defensive lineman Ryan Chabus read a screen pass and intercepted it with 1:50 left. He returned the ball 20 yards to the Garden City 18-yard line.

Massapequa then needed just one big play. Facing third-and-21 with 36 seconds remaining, quarterback Luke Garguilo connected with Dylan Milio for a 29-yard touchdown. Milio caught the pass near the 14-yard line and ran into the end zone, putting the Chiefs ahead 21-14 with 30 seconds left.

Chabus later explained the decision behind his interception to Newsday: “I just knew that with two minutes left, they were looking to make a big play. I saw their quarterback backing up, so that told me it was a screen. The ball was in the air for a while, so I just went and got it.”

Garden City's Long Run Changes The High School Football Picture

Garden City had built its streak over nearly seven years and entered the matchup with 68 straight wins. The Trojans had also won 10 consecutive Nassau County titles. Their loss now leaves Carl Albert of Oklahoma with the longest active winning streak in the country at 58 games.

For Massapequa, the victory added another chapter to its own run. The Chiefs have now won 26 straight games, giving them New York's longest active winning streak. The win also came in the first football meeting between Massapequa and Garden City, according to On3.

Garden City's 68-game streak was historic, but it was still some distance from the all-time national record. California's De La Salle won 151 straight games between 1992 and 2004. That mark remains the benchmark after Massapequa stopped Garden City's run at Hofstra.