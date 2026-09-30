Micah Parsons has weighed in on the Dallas Cowboys' painful 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and he did not put all the blame on head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Parsons said players must take responsibility for mistakes that changed the game, while also defending Dak Prescott after the quarterback admitted he could have handled the final drive better.

The Cowboys had first-and-goal at Baltimore's 2-yard line with 23 seconds left, but they failed to score a touchdown. A false start, a short Prescott run and an incomplete pass forced Dallas to settle for a field goal, leaving Baltimore seven seconds to win the game.

Micah Parsons Points To Cowboys Roster Mistakes Against Ravens

Parsons discussed the loss on his podcast, The Edge with Micah Parsons, and focused on mistakes made by Dallas players rather than placing everything on Schottenheimer. He pointed to Luke Schoonmaker's false start as a major problem because it moved the Cowboys from the Baltimore 2-yard line back to the 7.

The former Cowboys star also backed the idea that players must execute when the game reaches its biggest moments. “The false start killed the drive,” Parsons said. His comments came after Schottenheimer gave himself an “F” for his coaching in the final moments, while Prescott also accepted responsibility for his decision-making.

Prescott later admitted that he should have waited longer before throwing the ball away. That decision ended Dallas' chance to score a touchdown and forced Brandon Aubrey to kick a 23-yard field goal. Baltimore then used its seven seconds to move into range for Tyler Loop's 56-yard winning kick.

Dak Prescott Gets A Clear Message From Micah Parsons

For Prescott, the loss became less about one throw and more about how Dallas handled the final seconds. Parsons said the quarterback can learn from the situation, while also noting that the offense still had a chance to win despite the earlier mistakes.

Dallas also had other problems during the loss, including penalties and missed chances near the goal line. Jerry Jones later criticized the late clock management, while Schottenheimer said he had “overcoached” Prescott. The Cowboys left Brazil with a 1-2 record and plenty to fix.

The Cowboys now turn their attention to the Houston Texans on October 4. After that comes a home game against Tampa Bay and a trip to Green Bay, where Parsons and the Packers await.

For Dallas, the Ravens loss already showed how quickly a game can slip away when players and coaches fail to execute at the same time. Parsons' message was simple: the responsibility does not belong to one person. The Cowboys have to clean up those mistakes before another close game exposes them again.