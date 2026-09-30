Terrell Owens and Cris Carter are back in the middle of a feud that started nearly 30 years ago. Owens recently revisited Carter's 1997 comments about him, saying he does not hate the former Vikings star but “just can't stand him.” Carter later explained his side, and that brought Deion Sanders into the conversation. Sanders asked both Hall of Famers to stop going back and forth and choose “Love & Respect” instead.

Deion Sanders Asks Terrell Owens And Cris Carter To Choose Respect

Sanders did not take sides between the two former wide receivers. Instead, he used X to ask them to move past a disagreement that has followed them for years. “Fellows we're to seasoned to be going back and forth,” Sanders wrote. He added, “Can we replace the hate with Love & Respect from a real 1 to real 1z.”

The latest exchange began when Owens discussed the old incident involving the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings. Carter had acknowledged making the comment about Minnesota's defensive backs making “mediocre receivers” look like Pro Bowlers, but said he did not name Owens. Carter also said, “I didn't know TO was gonna end up being TO.”

Owens did not let that comment pass. He responded on X, saying, “Oh! I knew I was TO; you and the Vikings just didn't know.” The back-and-forth brought an old NFL story back into the spotlight, setting up Sanders' appeal for both legends to leave the dispute behind.

Terrell Owens And Cris Carter Have Carried The Dispute For Years

The roots of the disagreement go back to San Francisco's 38-22 playoff win over Minnesota in January 1998. Owens caught four passes for 49 yards and a touchdown, while J.J. Stokes had nine catches for 101 yards. Carter finished the game with six catches, 93 yards and two touchdowns.

The disagreement returned years later when Owens was not selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016 or 2017. Owens publicly criticized Carter during that period, before finally joining the Hall of Fame Class of 2018. The Hall lists Owens with 1,078 catches, 15,934 yards and 153 receiving touchdowns.

Carter finished his NFL career with 1,101 receptions, 13,899 receiving yards and 130 touchdowns, according to the figures cited in the recent discussion. Whatever happened between the two receivers decades ago, Sanders now wants the conversation to end with respect rather than another chapter in their long-running public feud.