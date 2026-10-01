Cam Ward had barely finished another painful loss with the Tennessee Titans when the frustration around his 0-3 start reached his family. After his late interception against the New York Giants, his sister Chantel Ward said she and other relatives received threatening and abusive messages online. Cam addressed those attacks on Wednesday, calling the people behind them “weird” while making it clear that his focus remained on fixing things on the field. For Ward, the answer to the noise was to play better and win games.

Why did Cam Ward call the situation ‘weird'?

Ward spoke after Chantel publicly described what she had faced on Facebook, X and Instagram. She said fans could criticize Ward's throws, decisions or the Titans' results, but contacting his relatives to attack them crossed a different line.

“The fact I even have to post this is diabolical,” Chantel wrote. She explained that Cam was a quarterback to the public, but her younger brother to her, someone she had supported throughout his football career. She said the screenshots she shared showed only a small part of the messages she had received.

Ward did not spend much time discussing the people sending them. He said his family understood the demands that came with his career and knew how much football meant to him. “My family knows the position I'm in and what I've wanted my whole life,” Ward said. “They're in this position as well with me.” He added that there was another side to the situation because he was “someone's son or brother,” not only a quarterback being judged after games.

Cam Ward's costly finish against the Giants

The anger intensified after Tennessee's 12-7 loss to New York on Sunday. The Titans reached the Giants' 7-yard line late in the fourth quarter, giving Ward a chance to complete a comeback after Tennessee had gone scoreless through the first three quarters.

With 17 seconds left, Giants safety Jevon Holland intercepted Ward's pass in the end zone. Ward later said he believed a higher throw could have produced a different result, while insisting the decision itself was not reckless.

The loss left Ward with a 3-17 record as an NFL starter, according to AP. Through three games in 2026, he had thrown for 504 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Ward said he planned to take responsibility for the difficult moments rather than let the online criticism become his focus. “It's really just about making plays on the football field,” he said. “If I do that, we do that as a team, it's going to cut all that out.”