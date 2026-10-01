Lamar Jackson had Baltimore Ravens fans briefly looking toward the practice field for answers on Wednesday. The quarterback did not take part in the early portion of practice, raising questions about his status just days before Baltimore faced the Tennessee Titans. Jackson later joined his teammates in uniform and took part in a limited session. Coach Jesse Minter said the quarterback was dealing with a small back issue, while the Ravens continued to expect their two-time MVP to play on Sunday.

What happened to Lamar Jackson ahead of Week 4?

Jackson had not missed a regular season practice this year before Wednesday, which made his absence from the portion open to reporters noticeable. He had played the entire 34-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Brazil four days earlier, then spoke with reporters before practice without mentioning an injury.

Minter later explained that Jackson had worked in a limited role. “Lamar was at practice in a little limited role,” Minter said. “Just dealing with something small, so that's good.” The coach even joked about the concern created by Jackson not being on the field earlier, saying the quarterback eventually managed to get some work done.

The Ravens entered Week 4 at 2-1 and prepared to host the 0-3 Titans. Jackson had completed 53 of 76 passes for 745 yards, four touchdowns and one interception through three games. He had added 124 rushing yards and another touchdown on 17 carries.

Lamar Jackson's strong start before the back issue

The timing of the injury drew attention because Jackson had dealt with several injuries during the 2025 season, when Baltimore finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs. His practice participation had become a weekly concern during that stretch, but that pattern had not carried into this season until Wednesday.

Baltimore had bigger injury problems to handle on offense, too. The Ravens lost Jovaughn Gwyn and Ethan Pocic to long-term injuries during the Dallas game after Danny Pinter had suffered a season-ending knee injury in August. Rookie first-round guard Vega Ioane was expected to move to center against Tennessee.

Jackson praised Ioane for making that switch during the Brazil game. “I am always playing quarterback, so it is easier for me to transition to a new center,” Jackson said, while giving credit to the rookie for handling a position he was not drafted to play.