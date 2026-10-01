Tyreek Hill asked a Florida judge to keep two private phone recordings involving his mother-in-law, Alesia Vaccaro, out of his upcoming divorce trial with Keeta Vaccaro. The NFL wide receiver said Alesia recorded the conversations without telling him or getting his permission. His filing argued that the recordings should not be used in court because Florida law requires consent from both people on a call. The request centered on two conversations from 2024, each involving a different moment in his troubled marriage.

Why does Tyreek Hill want the recordings blocked?

Hill said the first call happened in January 2024, when Alesia confronted him over his relationships with other women. According to TMZ, Hill claimed she berated him during the conversation and accused him of having “5,000 baby mommas waiting.” He said the call did not include any discussion of a physical act.

The second conversation came in May 2024, during an argument between Hill and Keeta. Hill said he contacted Alesia because he wanted to calm the situation down. He claimed he did not know that his mother-in-law was recording either call.

That detail became central to his request. Hill argued that the recordings could not be admitted in Florida because he never agreed to being recorded. His filing asked the court to stop Keeta from playing the audio for the jury when the divorce case reached trial.

Tyreek Hill's divorce case faced other disputes

The recordings formed part of a larger legal fight between Hill and Keeta, who were married for about 17 months. Keeta accused Hill of physical abuse during their marriage, allegations he denied.

The couple's divorce proceedings had already included another dispute over a phone call involving Hill's former partner, Crystal Espinal. Keeta had questioned Hill's contact with Espinal before her deposition and raised concerns about whether he had influenced what she would say. Hill rejected those accusations and said her court filings did not show any threat, misleading statement or offer of a benefit.

The legal filings showed that the divorce case involved competing accounts from both sides. Hill's latest request focused on whether his conversations with Alesia could be presented to the jury, rather than whether the allegations made during those calls were true.