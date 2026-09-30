The Carolina Panthers have adjusted their roster following a disappointing Week 3 defeat, waiving linebacker Maema Njongmeta and bringing Super Bowl champion Cam Gill back to the practice squad. Njongmeta's departure created room on the active roster for guard Torricelli Simpkins III, whose promotion provides needed offensive-line depth. Carolina also returned offensive lineman Isaia Glass to its practice squad while releasing Chandler Zavala. The collection of moves reflects a 1-2 team attempting to manage injuries, improve its depth and find greater stability before facing the Detroit Lions.

Maema Njongmeta Waived After Brief Promotion

Njongmeta's latest stay on Carolina's active roster lasted days. The Panthers re-signed him to their practice squad on September 23 before promoting him three days later when linebacker Claudin Cherelus was placed on injured reserve.

The 25-year-old contributed during Sunday's loss to Cleveland, recording three tackles and forcing a fumble recovered by Thomas Incoom. However, Carolina's need for offensive-line help shaped the decision to waive him.

Simpkins was promoted after left guard Damien Lewis suffered an elbow injury against the Browns. Lewis is expected to miss time, leaving the Panthers short of interior protection. Simpkins offers experience after appearing in 15 games and making two starts for the New Orleans Saints last season.

Carolina could retain Njongmeta if he clears waivers and returns to the practice squad. He played 15 games for the Panthers in 2025 and built his value through special teams. That familiarity could make another reunion possible if an opening develops.

Cam Gill Returns With Super Bowl Experience

Gill's return gives Carolina an experienced edge defender who can be elevated. The 28-year-old joined the Panthers after becoming the 2026 UFL Defensive Player of the Year. He recorded 10 sacks for Louisville before earning an NFL opportunity.

His résumé includes 50 NFL appearances, 51 tackles and 2.5 sacks with Tampa Bay and Carolina. Gill was part of the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV championship team, bringing experience in defensive and special-teams roles.

This is Gill's third transaction with Carolina in three months. The Panthers signed him in July, released him during final cuts and later moved him off the practice squad. His return shows the organization still values his pass-rushing ability and familiarity with the system.

Gill is not joining the active roster immediately, but practice-squad players can receive game-day elevations. With Carolina managing injuries and searching for consistency at 1-2, he could become relevant quickly. Gill strengthens defensive depth while Simpkins addresses the urgent task of protecting the offense.