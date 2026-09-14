According to reports, Nick "Nmplol" Polom has decided to break off relations with the fellow content creator Arther "MisterArther." As per the report published on September 13, 2026, in r/LivestreamFail, MisterArther has been reportedly banned from Nmplol's Twitch channel. In addition, the Twitch streamer has unfollowed Arther on Instagram. The discussion regarding these changes has garnered more than 475 comments since it was shared on Reddit by user US_FENTCOM. What makes the strange is the fact that MisterArther was very close to Nmplol. Many people even said that MisterArther was literally Nmplol's best friend, his right-hand man. In fact, some users said that Nmplol has always praised Arthur.

How the Nmplol and MisterArther controversy started

At first, the discussion on Reddit focused on two particular changes: Arther has been reportedly banned from Nmplol's official Twitch channel, and Nmplol has unfollowed him on Instagram. There was no confirmed reason as to why that happened.

That gap quickly led to speculation. Some Reddit users wondered if there had been a private disagreement that viewers simply had not seen. One commenter pushed back on the idea that a Fortnite event alone could explain the situation, saying there was probably “stuff going on in the background we don't know.” Another user took a much harsher view of Nmplol, arguing that banning streamers from his channel was not unusual for him.

The reactions were far from consistent. Some commenters questioned Nmplol's decision, while others treated the incident as another example of his habit of blocking people. The common thread was uncertainty, since nobody in the discussion had a clear explanation for why MisterArther was suddenly cut off.

What Nmplol said about the drama

Nmplol did address the situation indirectly on X, but he did not explain the reason behind the ban or unfollow. Earlier on September 13, he said he was “deleting” X because he felt the platform had “brain rotted” him and manipulated him through its algorithm.

Later, after a user criticized him for acknowledging the controversy without actually explaining it, Nmplol replied directly. He called people on the platform “unserious people” and “losers if you will,” adding, “I do what I want.”

Instead of giving viewers a detailed explanation, he also posted a 10-second video of a goat while the controversy was being discussed. That response left the central question unanswered: what actually happened between the two creators?

Nmplol then said he had a “big announcement” planned for September 14, 2026, after which he would “delete” X “again.” For now, that announcement is the next concrete development mentioned in the situation, while the reason behind the MisterArther ban and unfollow remains unstated.