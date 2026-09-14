North West has seemingly weighed in on the latest Kai Cenat and Gabrielle “Gigi” Alayah rumors, and her comment was pretty direct. After Alayah left a “beautiful” comment on one of North's posts, the 13-year-old replied, “can't believe that u n kai are back together.” The exchange comes as Cenat and Alayah have been spotted together during New York Fashion Week 2026, giving the old relationship rumors a fresh twist.

North's comment matters because she has been publicly described as a big Kai Cenat fan. Cenat himself said in 2024 that North was his “favorite streamer,” and he attended her 11th birthday party in June that year after being invited by Kim Kardashian. So, her unexpected reaction to Alayah's comment has now become part of the conversation around the two creators.

Why North West mentioned Kai Cenat and Gigi Alayah

The latest rumors didn't come out of nowhere. Cenat and Alayah were seen together during New York Fashion Week, which is running from September 10 to September 15, 2026.

One of the clearest moments happened around Cenat's Vivet runway show. After walking the runway for his fashion brand, the streamer was seen blowing kisses toward Alayah. She returned the gesture, making the interaction hard to miss.

The pair were also spotted together later at a pop-up hosted by Italian creative director Mattias Gollin. Those appearances are what brought the “back together” talk into focus, even though neither creator has confirmed they are romantically involved again.

What North actually said to Alayah

The North-Alayah exchange happened on TikTok, where Alayah commented “beautiful” on one of North's posts. North's response was short but pretty telling: “can't believe that u n kai are back together.”

Industry reporter @FearedBuck later shared an image of the exchange on X, describing it as North reacting to the possibility that Kai and Gigi were together again.

That comment doesn't confirm a relationship on its own. But it does show that North appeared to believe the two had reunited, at least based on what she wrote.

What happened between Kai Cenat and Gigi Alayah before NYFW

The pair's current sightings come after a messy period involving their relationship rumors. In late December 2025, Cenat posted on X that he was single and said he would “never be in another relationship again.” That came after rumors connected Alayah with rapper NBA YoungBoy.

The situation later became more complicated when Gigi accused Kai of cheating. She claimed she had seen another woman leaving Cenat's home early in the morning.

Now, months later, the two have been seen together again. Still, neither Cenat nor Alayah has publicly confirmed that they are back in a romantic relationship, leaving North's comment as a notable piece of the latest speculation.