James Wehr had spent years building a huge community around his love for cars, but his life ended suddenly at just 27. The South OC Cars and Coffee co-founder was killed early Sunday in Irvine, California, when a 2019 McLaren crashed into a tree and caught fire.

Another person inside the car also died. Police said the vehicle had been stopped at a traffic light before accelerating at a high rate of speed, losing control, hitting a curb and then striking the tree.

James Wehr Killed In McLaren Crash In Irvine

The crash happened around 12:18 a.m. near Culver Drive and Deerfield Avenue, according to the Irvine Police Department. After the McLaren moved from the traffic light, police said the driver lost control, the car jumped a curb and slammed into a tree. The impact split the vehicle into two pieces before it caught fire.

Both occupants were found dead inside the wreckage. Family members and South OC Cars and Coffee identified one victim as James Wehr, while authorities have not publicly released the identity of the second person. The investigation is still underway, and police have not announced what caused the driver to lose control.

Wehr had attended the South OC Cars and Coffee gathering earlier that day. The event, held every Saturday at the Outlets at San Clemente, was founded by James and his father, Simon, and grew into a major weekly gathering for car lovers. That legacy now sits at the centre of tributes following his death.

Who Was James Wehr And How Was He Known In The Car World?

For many car fans, James Wehr was more than the person behind a weekly meet. South OC Cars and Coffee says it was founded in 2017 by James and Simon Wehr. The event grew from a local gathering into what the organisers describe as the biggest weekly car show in the world, with hundreds of vehicles attending.

His family and friends have remembered him for his personality as much as his work with cars. RDB LA wrote after his death, “The car industry lost a truly great person. His friendship, his passion, and everything we created together will never be forgotten.” His wife Emma also called him “smart, kind, funny, loving” in her tribute.

Wehr's death has left a major gap in a community he helped build from the ground up. His mother Sarah remembered his childhood, his love for family and his laugh, while his wife shared memories of their life together. At 27, Wehr's story ended just as the car community he helped grow continued to expand.