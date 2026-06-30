Jack Doherty is once again all over the internet, but this time it isn't because of one of his usual prank videos. Newly surfaced Ring camera footage reportedly shows the YouTuber getting hit in the face with a water bottle during what appears to be a heated argument with his girlfriend, Katalina Cartmel. The clip doesn't reveal what started the confrontation, but it has brought fresh attention to the creator's personal life.

What does the Ring camera footage show?

According to reports, the video captures the couple outside a residence during what looks like a tense exchange. As the argument continues, a water bottle appears to be thrown and strikes Doherty in the face.

The footage doesn't provide much context beyond that moment. It also doesn't show what happened before or after the bottle was thrown, leaving several questions unanswered. Despite that, the clip has spread widely since it surfaced.

The video surfaced not long after Jack Doherty's Miami arrest

The timing of the footage has drawn attention because it comes only weeks after Doherty's arrest in the Miami area.

Police documents cited by multiple reports say the 22-year-old was allegedly filming content while trying to interact with officers in the middle of a roadway, creating a traffic obstruction. Authorities later searched him and reportedly found part of an orange pill believed to be a Schedule II amphetamine, along with three suspected cannabis cigarettes.

Previous claims from ex-girlfriend McKinley Richardson added more attention

The latest footage has also brought back earlier allegations made by Doherty's former girlfriend, McKinley Richardson. During an appearance on Camilla Araujo's podcast, she described what she called an unhealthy relationship where she struggled to separate real life from content creation.

Recalling one argument, Richardson claimed Doherty told her, "You are beautiful and hot when you cry." She said, "I didn't feel sexy. I felt humiliated." Richardson also alleged that emotional moments often became part of videos, saying, "Every waking moment was filmed. I stopped knowing what was real."

She further claimed he would sometimes embarrass her in front of others and later insist that things were different once the cameras were off. As of now, Doherty has not publicly responded to those allegations, and he has also not released a statement regarding the newly surfaced Ring camera footage involving Katalina Cartmel.

Neither Doherty nor Cartmel has commented publicly on the footage so far. With no explanation from either of them, people are only seeing a brief moment from the incident, while the events leading up to it remain unclear.