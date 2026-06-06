Darren Watkins Jr., better known as IShowSpeed, has reached another major milestone away from streaming. His 2022 World Cup song, WORLD CUP, has officially been certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The news quickly spread online after a fan account shared an image of the certification plaque dated June 6, 2026, celebrating the achievement under his label, ISHOWSPEED, LLC. The certification means the song has reached at least 500,000 units sold or streamed in the United States. For many fans, it is another sign that Speed's influence now goes far beyond gaming and livestreaming.

IShowSpeed's WORLD CUP Receives RIAA Gold Certification

The achievement has sparked excitement across social media, and fans were quick to praise Speed's work ethic and that natural ability to connect with people. Lots of them also pointed out that the song keeps pulling in listeners even years after it first came out.

The Gold certification feels extra noticeable, too, because Speed didn't just rely on a traditional platform, he built a big part of his music audience through his online community. A lot of creators drop a song then it sort of disappears fast, but WORLD CUP has kept generating streams and steady engagement way past when the tournament that inspired it wrapped up.

The timing has also drawn attention because Speed is once again connected to World Cup conversations. His recent football-themed music projects have kept him in the spotlight, creating a natural bridge to the latest discussions surrounding his growing presence in music.

IShowSpeed's New World Cup Anthem Sparks Debate Among Football Fans

Another football song has recently put Speed back at the center of online discussions. This time, the conversation is about his newly released track World Cup (Champions), which premiered on YouTube and quickly gained millions of views.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the music video crossed 3.3 million views within its first day. After releasing the song, Speed tagged FIFA online and asked for it to become the tournament's official anthem. FIFA's verified account responded, “We will be in touch,” creating even more buzz around the release.

The response has divided fans. Some think Speed's song really catches that whole football supporter energy, everywhere, and yet others are more into FIFA's official soundtrack, Goals, which is performed by Lisa Anitta and Rema. No matter where people stand, one thing seems clear: from a Gold-certified hit to a brand new World Cup anthem, Speed keeps showing that his reach is way beyond streaming. That's exactly why this newest milestone, it matters.