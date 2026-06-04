Just a couple of days after fans started pushing for it online, iShowSpeed's latest football anthem has received FIFA's stamp of approval! The YouTuber's song, World Cup (Champions), has officially been added to the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album following a fantastic response across social media and streaming platforms.



iShowSpeed Gets FIFA's Approval For World Cup Song

The good news reached Darren Watkins Jr., better known as iShowSpeed, during a livestream on June 3. Opening a direct message from the FIFA World Cup account in front of viewers, he read, “We heard it. We liked it. It's on the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album.” Soon after, the title of the stream was changed to “FIFA MADE IT OFFICIAL.”

The recognition comes less than a week after the song's surprise release. Warner Records dropped World Cup (Champions) on June 1, just 10 days before the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off. Watkins had secretly recorded the track and filmed the music video ahead of release, keeping the project under wraps until it went live. The song pays tribute to nearly all 48 countries taking part in the tournament and encourages fans to put their "flags up in the air." It did not take long for the track to catch on.

The Massive Numbers Behind iShowSpeed's Latest Viral Hit

Within its first day, the song generated more than 50 million combined views across platforms. The YouTube music video picked up around 3 million views in its first 13 hours and reached 6 million by the 24-hour mark. It also collected a whopping 500,000 likes within 15 hours.

An Instagram teaser itself attracted 40 million views and 4.3 million likes in about a day, while the version shared on X brought in 36 million views and more than 300,000 likes during the same period.

As clips from the song went viral online, fans began comparing it to tracks from artistes already featured on the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album, including Shakira, Tyla, Rema and Burna Boy.

Not The First Time FIFA And iShowSpeed Have Teamed Up

For iShowSpeed, the FIFA connection did not begin with this song. Back in May 2025, FIFA president Gianni Infantino graced his YouTube channel during a broadcast that reached nearly 40 million subscribers. During that appearance, Infantino unveiled the Club World Cup trophy and presented the streamer with the tournament's official match ball.

Football-themed music has also worked well for him before. His 2022 track, World Cup, has gone on to generate around a massive 97 million Spotify streams and 210 million YouTube views.