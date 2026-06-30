A regular livestream turned into a pretty tense watch after xQc came dangerously close to crashing his yellow Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica during a supervised track day in Canada. The streamer was driving laps while broadcasting the session live, with viewers getting multiple camera angles from inside the car, the dashboard, and stream overlays. One corner changed everything for a few seconds. After clipping a curb, the car stepped out unexpectedly and started sliding toward a nearby pole before control was regained.

How xQc lost control of his Lamborghini during the live session

The incident happened while xQc was taking a turn around the circuit in his own Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica, a rear and mid-engine supercar worth roughly $250,000 to $340,000 and producing more than 600 horsepower. As the car touched the curb, it suddenly developed oversteer, causing the rear end to swing out.

For a brief moment, the Lamborghini slid across the track in the direction of a light pole or trackside structure. xQc managed to correct the slide with steering input before any impact happened. During the onboard camera view, he could still be seen smiling and talking, although he also tried explaining the moment to chat in his usual slightly stuttering style.

The close call ended without a crash, but it was enough to become one of the biggest moments from the stream. The instructor sitting beside xQc also stepped in during the incident, either grabbing the steering wheel or telling him to head back into the pit lane as things settled down.

Why this moment stood out for longtime xQc viewers

This wasn't the first time xQc has featured the Lamborghini in his content. Since buying the Huracán Tecnica around 2023, he's driven it during casual road trips, McDonald's drive-thrus, and previous visits to race tracks. Unlike those outings, this session was being streamed live with an instructor present throughout the experience.

The clip was later shared widely across X, TikTok, and Kick. Many viewers pointed out that xQc stayed relatively calm after saving the car, while others noticed how quickly the instructor reacted. Some also mentioned the obvious insurance risk involved with pushing such an expensive supercar on a circuit. Even with the scare, the track day ended without a major accident, making it one of the closest calls xQc has had with the Lamborghini on stream.