A frightening situation unfolded inside Ice Poseidon's ongoing Cx Big Brother livestream on June 25, leaving many viewers concerned about contestant JollyRancherZoo. Clips shared online show a chaotic scene inside the mansion shortly before she was reportedly taken for urgent medical treatment. The incident has since become one of the biggest talking points surrounding the reality-style Kick stream.

The concern isn't just about the medical emergency itself. Reports circulating from livestream clips and community accounts claim that Jolly may have been secretly given drugs without her knowledge. According to those claims, the situation escalated into an overdose that required immediate action from people inside the house, including Ice Poseidon.

What reportedly happened inside the Cx Big Brother house?

Footage shared by online accounts shows confusion spreading through the mansion as participants rushed to help. In one clip, a woman can be seen stumbling and appearing distressed before another person is shown assisting someone who had collapsed on the floor.

Reports tied to the incident claim that Mia, a contestant who is also known online as Clavicular's ex-girlfriend, allegedly gave Jolly drugs without her full awareness or consent. Community discussions surrounding the situation have repeatedly referenced GHB, although details remain based on circulating reports and allegations.

The situation reportedly became serious enough that Jolly was taken to a hospital or clinic for treatment. Separate reports also claimed that police arrived at the property and that Mia was being questioned following the incident.

Why is this incident getting so much attention?

The emergency happened inside a livestream environment that already had a reputation for nonstop drama. Ice Poseidon's Cx Big Brother features roughly ten contestants living together while competing for a $20,000 prize. The stream runs around the clock, with viewers watching arguments, alliances, pranks, eliminations, and personal conflicts unfold in real time.

Jolly has already been a noticeable figure in the house throughout the competition. Community members describe her as one of the younger contestants, and she has previously been involved in disputes and challenges that became part of the stream's storyline.

What are people saying now?

Much of the discussion has centered on allegations against Mia. Some commenters accused her of manipulating or grooming Jolly, while others called the reported drugging claims deeply disturbing. A number of viewers demanded platform action if the allegations prove true.

Not everyone accepted the reports at face value. Some users questioned whether parts of the situation were being exaggerated, while others criticized the broader environment inside the house. Their concern was less about the drama and more about whether contestant safety was being prioritized.

The latest reports indicate that Jolly was removed from the house and taken for medical care. Beyond that, no additional verified update on her condition had been publicly shared at the time these reports began circulating.