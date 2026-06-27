IShowSpeed has already delivered some of WWE's wildest celebrity moments, but is he finally thinking about becoming a regular? That question came up during his latest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, where the YouTube star was asked if he sees a future for himself inside a WWE ring beyond surprise cameos. His answer wasn't a straight yes or no, but it definitely gave fans something to think about.

IShowSpeed finally reveals if he wants a full-time wrestling career

When Pat McAfee asked if there were any plans for him to work more with WWE, Speed admitted that stepping into wrestling full-time is something he has thought about.

"I genuinely think at some point in my career I will take WWE a bit more serious," he said during the interview.

He also explained that if he ever makes that move, he wants to give it everything instead of treating it like an occasional guest appearance.

"I'll actually be able to deliver my full self into it, immerse myself into it," Speed added.

Still, he made it clear that this isn't happening just yet. Right now, he said he's "still figuring out what I really want to do," suggesting that wrestling is part of his long-term thinking rather than an immediate plan.

The 20-year-old creator is no stranger to WWE anymore. With 55.8 million YouTube subscribers, Speed has already made appearances at major events like the Royal Rumble 2025 and WrestleMania 42.

Those moments turned him into one of the company's biggest celebrity attractions, and now it looks like even he isn't ruling out doing a lot more in the future.

Why fans even believe IShowSpeed could become WWE's next celebrity star

The idea isn't coming out of nowhere. WWE has already given Speed big moments whenever he has shown up.

At the Royal Rumble 2025, Bron Breakker flattened him with a massive spear in one of the night's most talked-about celebrity spots. A few months later at WrestleMania 42, Speed got another memorable moment when he hit Logan Paul with an "IShowSplash" through a table after their team came up short.

Those appearances have naturally led to comparisons with Logan Paul, who went from YouTube superstar to becoming a regular WWE performer.

Pat McAfee also backed Speed during the interview, telling him he was already doing "just fine." He pointed to the creator's worldwide popularity, saying that whenever Speed arrives in another country, "every person that lives in that country shows up to see you."

For now, that's where things stand. Speed isn't announcing a WWE career today, but he also isn't closing the door. Based on his own words, it's simply something he believes could happen later, once he's ready to fully commit himself to it.