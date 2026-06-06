Iggy Azalea had a bit of an awkward moment while appearing on N3ON's livestream, and viewers quickly noticed it. A clip shared online on June 5 shows the rapper attending what looked like a fancy indoor event when she suddenly had to adjust her black strapless dress during the stream. The moment wasn't some huge scene or anything dramatic. In fact, Iggy barely seemed bothered by it. She kept talking, moving around, and interacting with everyone around her like nothing really happened. The clip is only around 30 seconds long, but it was enough for people to start sharing it across social media and discussing what happened.

The wardrobe moment happened while Iggy was interacting with N3ON

The video shows a pretty lively atmosphere. People were dressed up, the venue looked upscale, and everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves. During the stream, N3ON was all dressed up and looked very sharp in a black tuxedo. Similarly, Iggy also looked stunning in a fitted black strapless dress with her hair tied up.

At one point, she was seen high-fiving people, making hand gestures, and chatting with the group around her. While doing all that, she appeared to adjust the top part of her dress more than once. It looked like a small fit issue that can happen with strapless outfits, especially when you're constantly moving around.

She also had a water bottle in hand during parts of the interaction and stayed fully engaged with the camera and the people around her. Nothing about the stream stopped because of the moment.

Why the clip feels very on-brand for Iggy Azalea and N3ON

Anyone who has followed their streams before probably wasn't too surprised seeing a clip like this pop up. The rapper and streamer have worked together many times over the past year through livestreams, events, and promotional content.

The pair are also involved with MOTHERLAND, an online casino and gaming platform. Because of that, they've appeared together in different settings, from social gatherings and parties to travel streams and fashion-focused content.

Their streams usually have lots of unscripted moments, random conversations, and things happening in real time. This latest clip kind of fits into that same pattern.

Most viewers talked about how casually she handled it

The comments under the shared clip weren't really focused on creating drama out of the situation. A lot of people were talking more about how relaxed Iggy seemed despite the wardrobe issue.

She didn't look embarrassed, didn't leave the frame, and didn't make a big deal out of it. The stream continued normally and the clip ended without any further incident.