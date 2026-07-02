Something went very wrong on a HSTikkyTokky livestream in Zante, Greece, and the clip has been spreading fast on X. The British IRL streamer has racked up Kick bans before, but this was different from anything that's surfaced around his streams previously. The person who handled it wasn't the streamer. It wasn't Kick. It was the man holding the camera who apparently decided he'd heard enough and took matters into his own hands before the platform had the chance to respond.

What the Clip Shows

A close associate of HSTikkyTokky made repeated se*ual comments toward a minor girl the group encountered on the street while broadcasting live on Kick. The cameraman, who had been filming the entire time, intervened physically, assaulting the associate in response to what he'd said.

Kick pulled the channel and shut down the stream shortly after the incident. HSTikkyTokky, whose real name is Harrison Sullivan, is a British IRL streamer with a documented history of bans on the platform, including a July 2025 suspension after a street brawl in Magaluf, Spain. This is not the first time one of his broadcasts has ended with Kick stepping in, but the circumstances here are considerably more serious than a fight between adults.

How People Reacted

Community reaction in the replies under the clip has been largely one-sided. The cameraman's decision to intervene physically rather than stand by has been widely praised, with most viewers framing it as the right call given what was being said to a minor on a public livestream. The criticism has been directed entirely at the close associate, whose comments are being described across replies as predatory, with several people calling for consequences that go further than a platform ban.

Kick's response, pulling the channel mid-stream rather than waiting, is being read by some as unusually fast action from a platform that has faced repeated criticism over how slowly it moves on IRL content violations. Whether that speed was automated or manual has not been confirmed.

What Happens Next

No police report or arrest has been confirmed at the time of writing. The close associate has not publicly responded. HSTikkyTokky has not addressed the incident on his public social media accounts. The clip is still circulating on X under the original post from @clippedszn, and the conversation around it is still active. Given that a minor was involved and the incident happened on a public street in Greece during a live broadcast, the question of whether this ends with a Kick ban or something more formal is still open.